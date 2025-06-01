The Commanders have a decision to make — and the clock is ticking
Washington Commanders fans want a new contract for star receiver Terry McLaurin.
When do they want it? Now. And the Commanders' star certainly deserves it.
In order to stave off a looming holdout, or potentially a hold-in at the team's mandatory minicamp coming up in less than two weeks, Washington is going to have to crack open managing partner Josh Harris' checkbook one more time, and do in real life what Tom Cruise once tried to do for Cuba Gooding Jr tirelessly.
READ MORE: Russell Wilson is chasing something the Commanders already have
"McLaurin is set to earn $15.5 million in base salary in 2025, on the final season of a three-year extension worth $23.2 million per year -- which is obsolete in today's wideout market, where eight players are earning $30 million-plus annually. McLaurin skipped the start of voluntary OTAs, reminiscent of his approach in 2022, when he also skipped mandatory minicamp before landing his current contract. McLaurin has proven to be one of the most consistent and dynamic wideouts in the NFL, having generated five consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns. Now that the Commanders finally found a quarterback in Jayden Daniels, they should keep their key playmaker happy," says NFL.com's Kevin Patra in his list of remaining offseason priorities for the NFC teams.
"Washington traded for Deebo Samuel, who earns slightly more ($23.85 million) than McLaurin annually but hasn't been nearly as consistent. The Commanders know what McLaurin means to the offense and the club. Paying him now (particularly while Daniels is on an affordable rookie contract) makes far too much sense."
When McLaurin signed the extension he's currently playing on, it was the richest deal agreed to by a receiver that offseason. Given that Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase reset the market in a big way by earning over $40 million in average annual value this offseason, we don't see McLaurin doing that again.
However, he'll likely be aiming to go above the likes of Tee Higgins, the Bengals' second receiver, and D.K. Metcalf, who just arrived to be the Pittsburgh Steelers' top receiver this offseason. Higgins' deal is worth $28.75 million annually on average, while Metcalf's sits at $33 million.
Even if Washington matches Metcalf's annual average value, McLaurin would rank in the top five in the NFL once again, where many believe he so rightfully deserves to be.
READ MORE: What the Commanders are doing differently at quarterback this offseason
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• How Commanders QB Marcus Mariota just inspired a title run
• Former NFL star snubs Deebo Samuel in favor of Cowboys wideouts
• This offseason move could reshape the Commanders' offense
• Undrafted Commanders defender drawing attention ahead of training camp