Former NFL star snubs Deebo Samuel in favor of Cowboys wideouts
When you’ve played for the Washington Commanders and an NFC East rival, do you side with them or the rival? Of course, do you ever dare side with a rival of both squads you've played for? These are questions several players have had to face during their post-playing days.
You’d think that would be a tough call for former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson. But when asked on Up & Adams whether George Pickens of the Cowboys or Deebo Samuel of the Commanders would make a bigger impact this year, Jackson had a “hard, yet easy” answer.
Despite his roots, Jackson leaned towards Dallas rather than Washington. “I think George Pickens is going to be a bigger impact,” he told Adams.
He went on to clarify that while he respects what Deebo brings to Washington, the combination of Pickens and Dak Prescott in Dallas could be more explosive—at least during the regular season.
“Obviously, Deebo—I think he’s a good implement over there. Jayden Daniels had a heck of a year as well too. Dak… you know Dak, he’s a regular season hero. I just don’t know how it’s going to transition into the playoffs,” Jackson said. “But as far as regular season, I think the Cowboys will have better production from CeeDee [Lamb] and George Pickens if we’re just talking about receivers.”
Picking a rival like Dallas to outperform Washington might leave a sour taste in some Commanders fans’ mouths, but in Jackson’s defense, he’s clearly choosing production over loyalty.
Still, don’t be surprised if the Commanders and Samuel use his comments as fuel to prove him wrong this season.
