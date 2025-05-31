How Commanders QB Marcus Mariota just inspired a title run
Washington Commanders veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota is known for motivating teammates, so it’s no surprise he’s doing the same for his alma mater.
The Oregon Ducks softball team is gearing up for the Women’s College World Series, and Mariota — a former Heisman Trophy winner — lent his voice to the team’s hype video.
In it, the Washington veteran delivers a message of resilience, pride, and legacy.
“Every champion was once doubted, overlooked, underrated, counted out,” Mariota says in the video. “But belief is louder than doubt.”
To Ducks fans, Mariota is more than a familiar name — he’s a symbol of Oregon football greatness. He became the first player in school history to win the Heisman Trophy, leading the team to 36 victories over three seasons.
His 2014 season was one of the most dominant in college football history: he posted a nation-leading total quarterback rating (QBR) of 90.9, threw for 4,454 yards (third among FBS quarterbacks), and recorded 42 passing touchdowns (second in the nation).
Now in the NFL, Mariota continues to inspire. In the 2024 season with the Commanders, he played a supporting role behind second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns.
Though it’s been years since he last wore an Oregon jersey, Mariota’s connection to the school remains strong.
“Built by those before us, strengthened by those beside us, carried on by those behind us,” he says, speaking to the spirit of legacy that runs deep in Oregon’s athletic programs.
The video ends on an inspiring note — a message that Ducks fans and players alike will carry with them as the team chases its first-ever WCWS title:
“When belief meets the moment, champions are made.”
