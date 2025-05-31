Commander Country

How Commanders QB Marcus Mariota just inspired a title run

Marcus Mariota may be backing up in Washington, but his voice still leads — this time inspiring the Oregon Ducks softball team in their chase for a national title.

Joanne Coley

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota is known for motivating teammates, so it’s no surprise he’s doing the same for his alma mater.

The Oregon Ducks softball team is gearing up for the Women’s College World Series, and Mariota — a former Heisman Trophy winner — lent his voice to the team’s hype video.

In it, the Washington veteran delivers a message of resilience, pride, and legacy.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“Every champion was once doubted, overlooked, underrated, counted out,” Mariota says in the video. “But belief is louder than doubt.”

To Ducks fans, Mariota is more than a familiar name — he’s a symbol of Oregon football greatness. He became the first player in school history to win the Heisman Trophy, leading the team to 36 victories over three seasons.

His 2014 season was one of the most dominant in college football history: he posted a nation-leading total quarterback rating (QBR) of 90.9, threw for 4,454 yards (third among FBS quarterbacks), and recorded 42 passing touchdowns (second in the nation).

Now in the NFL, Mariota continues to inspire. In the 2024 season with the Commanders, he played a supporting role behind second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

Though it’s been years since he last wore an Oregon jersey, Mariota’s connection to the school remains strong.

“Built by those before us, strengthened by those beside us, carried on by those behind us,” he says, speaking to the spirit of legacy that runs deep in Oregon’s athletic programs.

The video ends on an inspiring note — a message that Ducks fans and players alike will carry with them as the team chases its first-ever WCWS title:

“When belief meets the moment, champions are made.”

READ MORE: Former NFL star snubs Deebo Samuel in favor of Cowboys wideouts

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 This offseason move could reshape the Commanders' offense

• Undrafted Commanders defender drawing attention ahead of training camp

 Commanders’ Dan Quinn brings ‘let it rip’ energy, builds with structure

 Dan Quinn: Commanders are the hunters, not the hunted, in 2025

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News