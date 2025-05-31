Inside the culture shift led by Jayden Daniels in the Commanders' offseason
In the offseason, the Washington Commanders have been more than talk — they've focused on strengthening not only the team but the overall franchise, redefining what success looks like.
At the center of this new standard is second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who's embracing the team's evolving culture of accountability and competition.
"I think it is that you have the standard set," Daniels said. "You have the core guys that set the standard and we got those guys back. Bringing in new people and we'll hold them to that standard. Everything is not going to be given to us, we have to go out and earn it every day."
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury echoed Daniels' attitude, noting that the young quarterback fits right into the tone set by head coach Dan Quinn. "That's what I love about this culture DQ has — everything's earned, and he'll have to earn it as well. And it's a competitive group right now."
The mindset heading into the season is clear: everything is earned, not given — whether you're a rookie or a veteran. Everyone is expected to uphold the standards set in the locker room.
"This is absolutely the type of team that, man, I'd want to play for and be dying to coach for," Quinn said. "Because they do really want to push one another to see how good they can get."
With this mentality, the Commanders are coming for everything they missed out on last year.
