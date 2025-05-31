Commander Country

Inside the culture shift led by Jayden Daniels in the Commanders' offseason

Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn are helping redefine what it means to be a Washington Commander — and this offseason, the change is more than just talk.

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In the offseason, the Washington Commanders have been more than talk — they've focused on strengthening not only the team but the overall franchise, redefining what success looks like.

At the center of this new standard is second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who's embracing the team's evolving culture of accountability and competition.

"I think it is that you have the standard set," Daniels said. "You have the core guys that set the standard and we got those guys back. Bringing in new people and we'll hold them to that standard. Everything is not going to be given to us, we have to go out and earn it every day."

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury echoed Daniels' attitude, noting that the young quarterback fits right into the tone set by head coach Dan Quinn. "That's what I love about this culture DQ has — everything's earned, and he'll have to earn it as well. And it's a competitive group right now."

The mindset heading into the season is clear: everything is earned, not given — whether you're a rookie or a veteran. Everyone is expected to uphold the standards set in the locker room.

"This is absolutely the type of team that, man, I'd want to play for and be dying to coach for," Quinn said. "Because they do really want to push one another to see how good they can get."

With this mentality, the Commanders are coming for everything they missed out on last year.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

