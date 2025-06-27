What if Commanders traded for Dolphins star Tyreek Hill?
The front offices of the Washington Commanders and the rest of the NFL have probably had one or two "what if" scenarios that they have wondered about throughout their careers.
It could be a player that should have panned out or a trade or signing that didn't go the right way, but so many transactions have forced the league into the timeline it is currently on.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin explored the possibility of the Miami Dolphins trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Commanders.
Tyreek Hill trade to Commanders?
"General manager Adam Peters, after all, wasted no time building around reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels in real life, acquiring both Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil via trade," Benjamin wrote. "But what if Samuel, the former San Francisco 49ers star, had gone elsewhere, such as the Houston Texans, another reported suitor?
"Hill repeatedly teased his desire to split from the Miami Dolphins after the 2024 season, and Washington had plenty of salary cap space to invite his elite speed. Can you imagine Daniels airing it out to both the "Cheetah" and Terry McLaurin in 2025? That would've fit the club's sudden efforts to make an immediate title run."
A trade between the Dolphins and the Commanders for Hill is unlikely, even with McLaurin's contract dispute plaguing the team.
It would be interesting to see how the Commanders would operate with Hill taking the top off of defenses with Daniels' arm talent heaving him balls.
Hill's Dolphins will face off against the Commanders in Madrid, Spain as part of the NFL's International Series on Nov. 16.
