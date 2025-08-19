Commanders star cornerback under most pressure, per insider
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore is entering his first full season in the nation's capital.
Lattimore is expected to be the team's top cornerback, which is a position the Commanders have wanted to acquire an elite player at for a long time. ESPN insider John Keim listed Lattimore as the team's player that's under the most pressure.
"Washington traded multiple picks for him at the deadline last season, and a hamstring injury limited Lattimore to two regular-season games (and three in the postseason). He has played in only 26 games the past three seasons combined. Lattimore has looked better this offseason but needs to be durable and productive to earn a contract extension," Keim wrote.
Lattimore under a lot of pressure
Lattimore, 29, was first-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played with the New Orleans Saints for his entire career before being traded to the Commanders in November. An injury limited him to just two games with his new team, but he appeared in all three playoff matchups.
Injuries were a common theme for Lattimore while playing with the Saints, but there's hope that it won't be the same with the Commanders. Lattimore is now playing for one of the top contenders in the NFC and that means he has to rise to the occasion.
Washington's cornerback room has been a revolving door for players that simply didn't have the tools to succeed. Lattimore is one of the most accomplished players the Commanders defense has seen over the past few years and the team needs him to continue that legacy in Washington.
If Lattimore plays poorly, the Commanders probably won't make it as far as they did last season. However, if Lattimore can play at a Pro Bowl level like he has in the past, the Commanders could remain in the Super Bowl contender conversation.
