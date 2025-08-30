When will Commanders play Micah Parsons, Packers after Cowboys trade?
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after the Dallas Cowboys traded star Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.
While the Commanders won't have to face Parsons twice a year in the NFC East, they still have him on the schedule in the upcoming season. Washington will have to face Green Bay in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football.
It's an early meeting for the Commanders and Packers, two playoff teams from a year ago that are seen as primetime opponents. There's a good chance both the Commanders and Packers could be seen as Super Bowl contenders to come out of the NFC.
Parsons traded to Packers
The Cowboys trading Parsons to the Packers certainly shakes up the league and how the Commanders face off against Dallas.
Parsons, 26, has 10.5 sacks in eight games against Washington throughout his career. That's the most sacks against any team for Parsons, who has 52.5 throughout his first four years in the NFL.
The Cowboys are also 6-2 against the Commanders since Parsons entered the league as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's been one of the best players in the NFL in that span of time, so seeing him leave the division should certainly make Washington's job easier when going against Dallas.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn coached Parsons for the first three years of his career as the Cowboys defensive coordinator, giving him a glowing review in a recent press conference.
"Yeah, I loved coaching him, I really did, and I'll be connected with him for life," Quinn said.
"He had the versatility to do different things, so he challenged me as a coach. What if we line him up here? What if I put him here? And sometimes I would be like, 'That didn't look so good.' Another time, 'We got something.' So he pushed me as a coach to think differently, and it allowed us to be more versatile. I had an absolute blast coaching him."
While Quinn enjoyed coaching him, he probably is enjoying the fact that he doesn't need to game plan for him as much anymore.
