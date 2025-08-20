Why Jayden Daniels doesn't need to play in Ravens vs. Commanders
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels got his first action since the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles and he ran away with the opportunity — quite literally.
Daniels was the quarterback for four rushing plays in the team's latest preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which finished with a 14-yard rushing touchdown of his own. The Athletic insider Nicki Jhabvala praised Daniels for his performance against the Bengals.
"No one thought Daniels would throw the ball much behind an offensive line missing three starters, right? Both of Washington’s top guards are out with injuries — right guard Sam Cosmi is on the PUP list as he continues to recover from an ACL injury, and left guard Brandon Coleman has been dealing with a leg injury — and veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil was among the starters who sat out. That almost ensured Daniels would let the run game lead the way Monday night," Jhabvala wrote.
"Initially, Quinn said Daniels would get “a few” series. It turned out to be only one — a four-play scoring drive that spanned 1 minute, 51 seconds.
"Daniels said he had hoped for more reps, but Quinn wasn’t going to risk injury for another celebratory play by his quarterback. Those four plays, with zero pass attempts, will be the entirety of Daniels’ second NFL preseason."
Daniels looks strong before season
Daniels' preseason is almost certainly over, meaning he won't see the field until Sept. 7 when the Commanders host the New York Giants for Week 1's opener.
While more reps could have been useful, it's clear that Daniels is ready to pick things up where he left off back in January.
That's why it doesn't make sense for him to play in Washington's final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 12 noon EST on Saturday inside Northwest Stadium.
