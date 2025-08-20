Commanders fans loved this special gesture by Jayden Daniels to a star rookie
Heading into his first NFL game, rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt probably imagined how that first touchdown would look. He pictured himself crossing into the end zone and keeping the football as a keepsake, something he dreamed about.
But when the moment finally came Monday night on a 27-yard scoring run in the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, that ball keepsake was the last thing on his mind. “I was in the moment when I dropped the football,” Croskey-Merritt admitted.
“I planned when I was going to score my first, I was going to keep the ball.” Instead, adrenaline took over. After the run, the rookie let the ball fall, too caught up in the celebration and emotion of the moment to remember his plan. “I was so in the moment,” he said, “I just ended up dropping it.”
That could have been the end of the story, a milestone memory lost in the rush of the game, but that’s when his quarterback stepped in.
Daniels’ Quiet Gesture
Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels noticed what had happened and made sure Croskey-Merritt didn’t leave without the keepsake. Daniels retrieved the ball himself and gave it back to the rookie, ensuring he would always have the reminder of his first touchdown.
It was a small gesture, but for Croskey-Merritt, it carried significant weight.
“That just shows the leadership he has for this team,” Croskey-Merritt said. “That’s the leadership that he has and I’m happy he found it [the football] for me.”
Leadership Beyond the Field
For Daniels, the moment was instinctive. It was another example of the poise and presence he has displayed since arriving in the league. Though still early in his career, the quarterback has already built a reputation as calm, collected, and deeply attentive to the people around him.
That kind of leadership isn’t always seen in highlight reels. It’s shown in the subtle, everyday decisions that reinforce trust and unity within a locker room and on the field. In this case, it was making sure a rookie didn’t lose the symbol of his first milestone as a rookie player.
Croskey-Merritt isn’t the first to point out Daniels’ leadership. Teammates have described Daniels as a poised, calm, and collected leader ever since his breakout rookie season. His willingness to step into those moments reflects the type of quarterback he is already becoming.
The touchdown itself will always be a memory Croskey-Merritt carries with him, but thanks to Daniels, he also has the ball to remind him of that moment.
It’s a reminder of his first score, of his journey to the NFL, and of a teammate who looked out for him in the middle of all the excitement. And it’s a small but telling example of how Daniels’ leadership his shaping the team as they look for another successful season.
