Where are Commanders in power rankings ahead of Week 6?

The Washington Commanders are back on the upswing after a 27-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.
The victory pushed the Commanders back in the top 10 of NFL.com writer Eric Edholm's power rankings. After sitting at No. 11 following their Week 4 loss against the Atlanta Falcons, the Commanders are now sitting at No. 9.
"If you're a Commanders fan, this was exactly the kind of performance you wanted to see from Jayden Daniels after the face of the franchise missed two games," Edholm wrote.
"It was also the kind of defense I wasn't sure Washington was capable of playing, but by golly, from the Quentin Johnston fumble on, that unit was locked in. Furthermore, this was a breakout game for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who went from contributor to undisputed RB1. Even after the rookie's fourth-quarter fumble, the Commanders kept feeding him, which told me they believe in the 24-year-old who goes by Bill.
"There have been some bumpy parts to the road so far this season, but the Commanders are sitting at 3-2 and suddenly in good shape again after their first road triumph of the season. A tough pack of games is in front of them, but it feels like they're back on the upswing after a statement win."
Commanders back in top 10 of power rankings
The only teams that ranked higher on the power rankings were the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.
If the Commanders can keep up this level of play, they should be among the top contenders in the NFC as the league goes into the second leg of the year.
The team is back in action at home as it takes on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN app.
