Dan Quinn addresses Terry McLaurin’s odd absence from Commanders preseason game
The Washington Commanders fanbase raised some eyebrows Monday night when star wide receiver Terry McLaurin did not attend the team’s preseason game.
McLaurin, who is entering a pivotal year for his future in Washington, was noticeably absent alongside offensive lineman Sam Cosmi.
Head coach Dan Quinn addressed the situation after the game, making it clear there was nothing alarming behind McLaurin’s absence.
Quinn Not Concerned
“It’s really custom to how we want to do things by player,” Quinn said. “Some big rehab here, some not on those particular days. So, that’s how we decide to go through all the guys. I would show you a list of who’s rehabbing, who’s doing what on what day and how they go, they have that mapped out pretty good.”
The Commanders excused McLaurin’s absence, which allowed him to avoid a possible fine. The team does not require players who are unavailable to play to attend preseason games, meaning there was precedent for his absence. Cosmi, who remains on the PUP list while rehabbing a torn knee ligament suffered in January, also did not attend Monday’s game.
The Complicated Backdrop
McLaurin’s status remains one of the most important storylines in Washington. The 29-year-old is entering the final season of a three-year contract that pays him $22.7 million annually, placing him 20th among wide receivers by average annual value. He is reportedly seeking a deal more in line with the league’s elite wideouts, with top salaries now clearing the $30 million mark. The Commanders have appeared surprised by his asking price, creating a complicated backdrop to his 2024 season.
How Important is McLaurin?
For now, Quinn’s message was clear: McLaurin’s absence is part of an individualized plan and not tied to off-field contract matters. By excusing him, Washington avoided any unnecessary drama and reinforced that his health and readiness for the regular season are the priority.
McLaurin remains central to the Commanders’ offensive plans as quarterback Jayden Daniels develops. His consistent production; four straight 1,000-yard seasons despite a carousel of quarterbacks shows his value to the roster. Any absence, preseason or otherwise, naturally draws attention given his importance.
With Week 1 approaching, Washington is banking on McLaurin being ready to go. While contract talks may hover in the background, the team’s decision to excuse his absence shows an effort to keep the focus on football.
Quinn's comments should help ease concerns of Commanders fans, but every day McLaurin doesn't show is detrimental to the success of this team moving forward.
