Why Commanders, Terry McLaurin could agree to new contract soon
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has made his feelings loud and clear.
McLaurin has expressed disappointment in Washington's lack of urgency in getting a new contract signed for the future as his current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season.
NFL.com writer Jeremy Bergman looked into McLaurin's contract saga and explains why the Commanders just need to rip off the band-aid and sign him.
McLaurin's lack of deal becoming concern
"McLaurin is currently 17th in AAV among receivers (behind teammate Deebo Samuel) on a $23.2 million-per deal that is in its final year," Bergman wrote.
"A two-time Pro Bowler, McLaurin was the leader in the clubhouse during the tumultuous ownership transition from Dan Snyder to Josh Harris -- and now wants to be paid like the valued face of the franchise he was. McLaurin could probably wait until the 11th hour before Week 1 to sign and be good to go out of the gate. But after the good vibes of the '24 season, the last thing the Commanders want is their upstanding star WR spending any time away from the team entering 2025."
The Commanders are definitely needing to pay McLaurin just based on how much he does for the team.
If McLaurin goes into the season unhappy or holds out until the regular season, the Commanders could suffer big time.
The Commanders will begin training camp practice today, but it's unlikely that McLaurin will participate.
