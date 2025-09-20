Why Commanders will beat Raiders even without Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders are turning to veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota as their starter against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Commanders will be without Jayden Daniels, but head coach Dan Quinn made it clear the team has full confidence in Mariota’s ability to run Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.
Washington now faces a Raiders defense that has struggled against the pass, giving Mariota a real chance to keep the team on track.
Dan Quinn’s Confidence in Mariota
Dan Quinn downplayed any concern about the quarterback change, emphasizing Mariota’s preparation and his grasp of the system.
“When we have him here it's having two QBs in the building and we've been together now going into our second season,” Quinn said.
He noted Mariota’s recovery from a recent Achilles injury and praised how quickly he regained his rhythm during the first weeks of the season. That familiarity and steady presence are what the Commanders are leaning on as Mariota takes over.
Mariota’s Track Record and Fit in the Offense
Mariota is no stranger to stepping in and delivering when needed. Last season, he appeared in three games, completing 34 of 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 92 yards and another score. He led the offense after Daniels’ injury against the Panthers and handled the second half of the regular-season finale versus the Cowboys with poise.
His dual-threat ability brings an added dimension, giving Kingsbury flexibility to adjust the game plan against Las Vegas. For a Commanders team trying to avoid offensive lulls, Mariota’s efficiency and mobility could prove valuable.
The Matchup Against the Raiders
The Raiders bring both challenges and opportunities. They own one of the league’s best run defenses through two weeks. According to Fox Sports, they are giving up just 70.5 rushing yards per game, but their passing defense ranks 27th overall, allowing 276 yards per contest. That weakness in the secondary could give Mariota room to attack, especially if the Commanders' playmakers can exploit mismatches. Maxx Crosby is the clear game-wrecker up front, but outside of him, Las Vegas has struggled to generate consistent pressure. If Mariota avoids mistakes and gets the ball out quickly, the Commanders can turn the Raiders’ defensive imbalance into an advantage.
Washington may be turning to its backup quarterback, but the situation is far from bleak. Mariota’s experience, Quinn’s trust, and a Raiders defense vulnerable through the air give the Commanders a path to victory on Sunday.
