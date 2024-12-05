Will Austin Ekeler Return For Commanders This Season Following Severe Injury?
The Washington Commanders aren't going to win the NFC East, but at least they can still earn a wild card playoff bid. The Philadelphia Eagles are in the driver's seat to win the division, but an at-large playoff berth would be plenty for a Commanders team that posted a 4-13 record a season ago.
However, one wrinkle that could impact their chances is running back Austin Ekeler being sidelined once again, this time on Injured Reserve. He suffered his second concussion of the season after a big hit in the Commanders' loss to the Dallas Cowboys. This time, the concussion was much more severe.
Could Ekeler return this season, despite being placed on Injured Reserve late? Well, a playoff berth would be needed. But that's not the only moving factor. The running back has to look out for his overall health.
"It's week to week. I want to continue to learn more. It's my second concussion [this season]. Am I more susceptible to a third now that I've had two and the severity of mine? It's a learning process for me because I've never had anything this bad and twice in the same season," Ekeler explained. "...The best thing about is the team has my back ... I really appreciate DQ (Dan Quinn) and Adam Peters for being there."
Evidently, there's no significant answer one way or another. Whatever Ekeler decides to do having support is quite relieving, though. If he's not comfortable making a return quite yet, there is no pressure to do so.
Only time will tell if Ekeler will hit the field again this season as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to help Washington secure a playoff berth.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans
• Commanders Confident Heading Into Bye Week
• Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick