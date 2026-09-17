Commanders News: Antonio Williams' Elite Metrics, Luvu's Injury, and Prepping for Dallas | Burgundy Roundup

Today's Burgundy Roundup covers the Week 2 injury report, Antonio Williams' elite PFF grades, Stefon Diggs' locker room apology, and the plan for Dallas. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along withselected coverage from Commanders On SI.



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The Commanders Injury Report for Week 2 opens with two real concerns and a large handful of secondary issues. Linebacker Frankie Luvu and tight end Chig Okonkwo did not practice on Wednesday. Six other players were limited, including Jaylin Lane, Dorance Armstrong, K’Lavon Chaisson, Charles Omenihu, Odafe Oweh, and Daron Payne.

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Williams only touched the ball four times in the Commanders' season opener against the Eagles, but he made the most of his opportunities. He was the most efficient receiver on a per-target basis, according to Fantasy Footballers writer Marvin Elequin, beating out the likes of Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers and Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He was also the Commanders' highest-graded offensive player, according to Pro Football Focus, earning a 91.2 that was tied for the second-best grade in the league among receivers.

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The Sainristil Situation - The Kevin Sheehan Show

Kevin opened with thoughts on the Mikey Sainristil situation. Dan Quinn was asked multiple questions today about his performance against the Eagles and how he intends to deal with it. Sainristil himself spoke about his play Sunday in Philly as well and Kevin played and reacted to that. Nicki Jhabvala/The Athletic jumped on to talk about the Commanders including her thoughts on whether or not the team should be interested in Joey Porter Jr. who appears to be on the trade block in Pittsburgh. Mickey Spagnola/DallasCowboys.com joined Kevin to talk about the Skins-Cowboys matchup on Sunday. Kevin finished up with Sam Cosmi's shot at fans/media and an interesting data point or two about Jayden Daniels "under-center" against the Eagles.

The Commanders visit Dallas on Sunday, going up against a Cowboys defense that in a 28-20 loss. The Giants’ run game success gave them a significant edge in time of possession (36:40 to 23:20) and limited the Cowboys’ offense to just two drives in the second half.



That’s a blueprint the Commanders would like to follow.



“The biggest thing is controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” right guard Sam Cosmi said. “For us, keeping Jayden upright, keeping our ball carriers upright, getting hats on hats, especially in the run game. ... It’s going to be a good game plan.”

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Being cautious is key. Luvu cannot risk this problem getting worse. If he has to miss one game to be available for the remaining 15, he should. He might not like it, but it's the only viable option.



Luvu probably won't be seen much in practice this week. This will give Styles the chance to take charge, with Chenal providing experienced assistance. That should make things more cohesive, but their task of counteracting Dallas' high-octane offense won't be any easier.



It's a wait-and-see scenario, of course. Luvu's status this weekend remains undecided. But for Jones, this is about covering all his bases and planning contingencies to ensure he doesn't lose momentum after an encouraging start to his tenure as an NFL defensive play-caller.

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Commanders insider Ben Standig and Mitch Tischler put a bow on Washington's Week 1 performance - Last Man Standig

Commanders insider Ben Standig and Mitch Tischler put a bow on Washington's Week 1 performance, covering Jayden Daniels, line play, what they think will carry over and which concerns are most pressing. Plus, they offer a brief statistical comparison from the previous two years and suggest cities to live in based on the most prominent food options.

The canvas illustrated the message of the day: The Commanders are committed to working hand-in-hand with KIPP DC to invest in kids with the first-ever Commanders Junior Academy. The program, which will run three afternoons per week throughout the school year, will serve students through a curriculum that combines academic support, athletic programming and mentorship, as well as nourishing meals and snacks for every participant. The Junior Academy program at this location will also inform future expansion efforts as the Washington Commanders Foundation assesses opportunities to grow the model to serve more students across the District.

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Whether it’s a blown tackle, a missed coverage assignment, a dropped pass, or a bad penalty, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels described the loss perfectly, blaming it on self-inflicted wounds more than anything the Eagles did to win. One of those moments came when veteran receiver Stefon Diggs got flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following his first touchdown with the team, forcing Quinn to go for a one-point extra point instead of a two-point conversion.

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Caught up with Commanders WR Stefon Diggs after today's practice.



On clicking with Jayden Daniels, Stefon told me, "I think trial and error...we were trying to figure out in the first half. Just bank reps...things will get better with time." pic.twitter.com/uSyBG1hUn0 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 16, 2026

While all the focus was on Styles trucking Eagles running back Saquon Barkley en route to his first career sack, Josephs was on the edge. The Day 3 selection caught prolific right tackle Lane Johnson off guard, smashing a strong arm into the offensive lineman and knocking him to the ground with ruthless efficiency.

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The Washington Commanders are adding veteran experience to an offensive line that can definitely use it by signing interior lineman Lucas Patrick. Patrick has been on Washington's radar since the New York Giants released him in August. Patrick has 65 career starts over his nine NFL seasons and has game experience at center (28 starts), left guard (19 starts), and right guard (18 starts).

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With 8:57 left in the first half of the Washington Commanders’ eventual 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington punted to Philly on fourth-and-18 from its own 19-yard line. That gave Commanders safety Tyler Owens the opportunity to blast through a double team “vice” consisting of receiver Darius Cooper and cornerback Jonathan Jones, and absolutely blast return man Michael Carter II on a 12-yard return.



It was a heroic effort, and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had quite a bit to say about it on Monday.



“I didn’t see the start of it on the field,” Quinn recalled. “Might have caught like the corner where he beat the vice to go down the field, but I did see the tackle. And he had actually made a play earlier on punt as well where he had a tackle in a similar spot where he had beat a vice and went all the way inside. So, that’s the mark of a good gunner when they’re trying to vice you.



“It was one of the proudest plays for me of him, though. He’s a guy who’s speed and strain is always there, but to see that one come together, it was just awesome. And it was so him, like, ‘Oh, thanks, man. That’s what I do. ’ You know, like it was like no big deal. And you’re like, ‘Man, this is a really big deal. ’ It was a really cool play, and I got to see it probably like everybody else did from the network feed afterwards. And it was one of my favorite plays in a long time on special teams for sure.”

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Pro Football Plus: Amik Robertson talked about key things they need to clean up and he said they have to get some turnovers this week. pic.twitter.com/vhziLu7oBO — Donna Hopkins (@DonnaHopkins_) September 17, 2026

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