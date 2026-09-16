Commanders News: Unpacking the Week 1 Tape, Snap Count Surprises, and Tyler Owens Going Viral | Burgundy Roundup

Today's Commanders digest: The first Week 1 injury report, Jayden Daniels brings "more armor" into Year 3, and a rookie Q&A with Sonny Styles. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along withselected coverage from Commanders On SI.



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After watching the Commanders vs. Eagles game for the first time yesterday, several things jumped out. The offense struggled through much of the first half sustaining drives as quarterback Jayden Daniels was pressured on a significant portion of his dropbacks. Now, obviously, the broadcast view has its limitations, and most of that comes from the networks focusing on watching the ball, which is understandable, although a better overall view would be slightly elevated from behind the quarterback. That said, Washington's offensive line looked bad overall and seemed like the main culprit behind the team's three consecutive three-and-outs in the first half.

Second Thoughts: The good (newcomers) and the bad (pass protection) from the opener - John Keim Report

John gives his second thoughts following Washington's 24-22 season opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He discusses what he liked, including the performance from many Commanders' newcomers, and also what he did not like (pass protection).

“I was a complete liability yesterday. Again, that was my fault,” Dickerson said. “I know I said earlier in camp, I shouldn’t be out there until I feel healthy. A few weeks ago, got rolled up on in practice. I thought as weeks went by it would get better. It didn’t and we kind of went out there and finally got some imaging on it today, figured out what was wrong with it.”

Who was the most efficient receiver on a per-target basis in Week 1?



Commanders rookie WR Antonio Williams pic.twitter.com/r1IEo5LgNS — Marvin Elequin (@FF_MarvinE) September 16, 2026

"It's fitting because I was actually angry"



Commanders S Tyler Owens reacts to winning the Angry Runs scepter this week 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cmZ9flKQpL — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 15, 2026

“Then on the second, they had kind of caught on and they were really playing hard inside,” Owens said of Jones and Cooper. “I still tried to inside release and they were holding me hard. I tried to tell the ref, like, ‘Can you watch the jammers?’ Because you could easily see they were holding — they were holding my hair, holding my jersey. So I was like, all right, I’m going to fake outside because they’re playing so hard inside that I’m just going to try to split them.”

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Commanders LB Frankie Luvu's groin injury suffered in Sunday's game at Philadelphia is considered "mild," per source. Availability for Week2 in Dallas TBD. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 15, 2026

Per the NFL transaction wire, Commanders brought in the players listed below for a tryout.



They also hosted iOL Lucas Patrick on a visit. Can play both guard and center. Has 65 starts to his credit. pic.twitter.com/nb9RgBXP6M — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 15, 2026

Antonio Williams played just 26 of Washington's 70 offensive snaps against Philadelphia, which comes out to 37 percent. Terry McLaurin was on the field for 87 percent, Stefon Diggs for 63 percent, and Dyami Brown for 53 percent. That is how Washington deployed them in the game, but Williams may have already given them a reason to change that plan.



"He's a guy who's speed and strain is always there, but to see that one come together, it was just awesome ... It was a really cool play, and I got to see it probably like everybody else did from the network feed afterwards. And it was one of my favorite plays in a long time on special teams for sure."

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