Commanders News: Week 1 Power Rankings, Tress Way Retiring, and Jayden Daniels Prepares | Burgundy Roundup

Today's Commanders digest: The first Week 1 injury report, Jayden Daniels brings "more armor" into Year 3, and a rookie Q&A with Sonny Styles. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along withselected coverage from Commanders On SI.



Don't forget to send your mailbag questions to: hailbng+si@gmail.com

Both the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 1 with unanswered questions; that said, certain personnel battles are already obvious. Washington will enter this game needing to protect quarterback Jayden Daniels and hoping to prevent Philadelphia from controlling the ground game. New offensive coordinator David Blough will also have to find ways for Washington's best receivers to win against one of the league’s better secondaries. To be clear, the Commanders do not have to dominate all three matchups, but getting their faces pushed in the mud in any of the three could create problems everywhere else.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

2) Daronte Jones comes from a system that thrives on creating chaos at the line of scrimmage, which hopefully leads to more turnovers. Now, Philadelphia is one of the hardest teams to force turnovers against. They had just 15 giveaways last season, and for all Jalen Hurts' other issues as a passer, he's good at protecting the ball. I think the best way for them to wreak havoc is by forcing Hurts to get rid of the ball quickly and make bad decisions. That might not lead to turnovers, but it could disrupt the Eagles' flow on offense, which can be just as effective.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Terry McLaurin on getting a full offseason in with Jayden Daniels: "The connection is definitely a lot more consistent...true connection to me is a feel...him and I are definitely getting feel"#Commanders pic.twitter.com/flW6hbG2Ny — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 10, 2026

The Washington Commanders released their second injury report ahead of Sunday's game at Philadelphia with a new name on it: Daron Payne. Seeing Payne listed with a knee injury is concerning and brings the total number of limited players for Washington to four, with K’Lavon Chaisson, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Odafe Oweh all appearing again on the report.

Last year, Way ranked second in the NFL for punts inside the 20-yard line (51.8%) and tied for fifth for kicks inside the 10 (19.6%). He also was sixth in net punting at 43.9 yards, the third highest of his career.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Scouting the Eagles; Tress Way enters last season.... John Keim talks with ESPN's Tim McManus about the Eagles.

Quinn acknowledged that the Commanders plan to move Sainristil around within new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' aggressive scheme. Versatility will be a big part of this system, and the Michigan product's inside-out potential makes him an intriguing piece of the puzzle in Year 3 of his professional career.



However, this also comes with potential problems.



Sainristil is undersized. The Commanders knew that before they took him No. 50 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and nothing much has changed. That makes operating in the slot difficult, and he can get outmatched as an outside corner versus some of the league's more physically imposing pass-catchers.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

"We want to be the engines of the offense"



I asked Stefon Diggs how he and Terry McLaurin will compliment each other pic.twitter.com/hDNnoyrOri — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 10, 2026

Week 1 is here, and with it comes NFL Power Rankings, your "expert" guide to where the teams stack up weekly. Or is it a place the national media just drops their opinions without actually investigating teams outside their normal view? That's a question we'll let you answer as you sift through the opinions of national writers who likely haven't spent more than 20 minutes looking at the Washington Commanders, outside of those like ESPN's John Keim, who follow the team daily.

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Commanders Punter Tress Way fights back tears talking after sharing this will likely be his final season in the NFL. Way's best friend, fellow captain Jeremy Reaves, also got emotional talking about how he wants to "send him off the right way" pic.twitter.com/EVMbfL8YsU — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 10, 2026

“Everybody has an opinion, no matter if it’s good or bad,” he said. “It’s nothing I could really control to the point everybody’s going to say something. The only thing that matters to me is the people inside that building, my family and helping the Washington Commanders win football games to be the best version of myself.”

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Kevin and Thom today with their Washington Commanders' season predictions/records. The guys are more optimistic than the masses with Kevin predicting an NFC East title.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.