Why the Commanders Landed the Biggest Steal in the Sixth Round of the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is now well in the background of this offseason. The Washington Commanders welcomed their rookie class at rookie minicamp this past weekend, and some are already starting to show why the franchise was so high on them in the draft.

The Commanders were heralded for the value they were able to get with their draft class, and one in particular, sixth-round pick Kaytron Allen, is receiving national attention. According to Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo, Allen is the steal of the sixth round from the 2026 draft.

Teams Will Regret Passing On Kaytron Allen

"Kaytron Allen left Penn State as the program's all-time rushing leader (4,180 yards) after concluding his college career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Allen is a powerful and productive runner with NFL-caliber size and vision," wrote Melo. "The Washington Commanders have a crowded running back room, but it lacks high-end talent. Rachaad White, Jeremy McNichols, Bill Croskey-Merritt, and Jerome Ford are all jockeying for position on the depth chart and snaps. One of them will probably get cut this offseason to make room for the rookie runner."

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Allen is one of the most well-rounded backs coming out of the draft after a majorly successful collegiate career. While not the fastest or most explosive back, Allen is great after initial contact, provides three-down upside, has above-average blocking, and provides reliability.

Entering the draft, Allen was thought of as perhaps a top-five player at his position, but ultimately wound up being the tenth running back taken – once again showcasing the Commanders' ability to find value in their picks.

Allen is a proven back and should quickly find himself in the mix amongst the Commanders' crowded running back room. He will need to showcase everything that made him underrated while at Penn State to earn snaps over Rachaad White, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jerome Ford, and Jeremy McNichols, but all signs point towards him being able to do so.

With White, Ford, and McNichols all on one-year deals, someone will undoubtedly be left on the outside looking in. The Commanders have made it known they have looked to get younger across the board, so moving forward, even after the 2026 season, a one-two punch of Croskey-Merritt and Allen will drastically help the offense continue to evolve while Jayden Daniels continues to maximize his abilities as the franchise quarterback.

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