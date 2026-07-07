NFC East Roster Power Rankings: Where Commanders Cornerbacks Stand After Rasul Douglas Signing

Signing Rasul Douglas did not suddenly make the Washington Commanders the class of the NFC East at cornerback. There is little doubt that the move improved the unit, but what it really did was make their cornerback room more complete. This helps, but it does not erase any other facts that already existed.



This article is the first installment of our NFC East Roster Power Rankings series, where every position group in the division will be ranked from first to fourth. The top group receives four points, second place gets three, third gets two, and fourth gets one. The totals will be carried over from post to post throughout the series before giving a final collective divisional roster ranking.



Cornerback seems like the best place to start since Washington's situation has changed over the last 24 hours. The Commanders now have more options at the position with Trey Amos, Mike Sainristil, Douglas, Amik Robertson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Darius Rush, Antonio Hamilton Sr., and Tre Hawkins III in the mix.



While that is a better place to be than before the signing, it is still not the best cornerback room in the division.

4. Dallas Cowboys — 1 point

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) intercepts Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, not shown, as wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) looks on during the third quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 121822 Cowboys Jags Cp 75 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DaRon Bland, Trikweze Bridges, Josh Butler, Caelen Carson, Zion Childress, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Devin Moore, Shavon Revel Jr., Ameer Speed, Reddy Steward



First things first, this ranking is in no way, shape, or form dismissing DaRon Bland from the conversation. When healthy, he has proven that he can change games, and the Cowboys clearly understand what he means to their secondary.



Bland has played in only 19 games while allowing a passer rating of 104.3 over the last two seasons and is coming off surgery on his left foot, the same one he had issues with in 2024. Shavon Revel tore the ACL in his left knee in 2024 and, as a result, missed 10 games of his rookie season while recovering.



Revel admittedly was not comfortable last season after returning from his ACL injury. “I did not feel like myself,” he said, before explaining that he still wanted to play if he was physically able.



Cobie Durant was added in the offseason after starting 15 games and getting three interceptions with the Rams last season. He will need to prove he can settle into a new room and provide the Cowboys with another experienced, steady option, having 39 career starts over four years.



Cowboys first-round draft pick Caleb Downs is listed as a safety/DB on the roster but can come up and play the slot when Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker needs him. That is enough to keep Dallas from being dismissed, but not quite enough to push the Cowboys higher before preseason.



After allowing 251.5 passing yards per game last season, the worst mark in the league, Dallas has to prove this group is more stable than it was a year ago.



Dallas may have a higher ceiling than Washington if Bland returns to form, Durant carries over his Rams production, and Revel takes a second-year jump. The problem is that the Cowboys need more of those things to happen than the teams ranked above them.

3. Washington Commanders — 2 points

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos (23) attempts to intercept a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) as Commanders safety Will Harris (3) defends during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey Amos, Fred Davis II, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Tre Hawkins III, Amik Robertson, Darius Rush, Mike Sainristil, Car'lin Vigers, Ahkello Witherspoon, Rasul Douglas



Before the Commanders signed Douglas, it was easy to look at this room and wonder whether Washington was asking too much of players who are either still developing, better off elsewhere/better suited in specific roles, or coming off uneasy stretches. It just did not look clean in terms of having a completed roster.



Amos is loaded with upside, but is coming off an injury and is trying to transition into the team's top cornerback at the same time. Sainristil can play outside, but is better suited inside, and Robertson is tough and best utilized in a floating position where he also plays both inside and outside. Witherspoon brings experience and more length at 6-2.



The problem was not that Washington had no corners before the Douglas signing. The issue was that many of the assumed answers were standing on projections and hope. Signing Douglas does not fix that, but it does change the conversation surrounding it. The word here is competition. He immediately changes the level of competition.



The Commanders are not ranked third because of a lack of talent. They are ranked here because currently there is a lot to prove. Trey Amos will need to earn that number one cornerback badge. It's not that anyone is ready to snatch it from him; the group just needs an alpha to step forward.



Washington's pass defense was a mess in 2025. They ranked 28th in opponent passing yards per game last season, allowing 242.5 yards. That stat is the main reason adding Douglas mattered. Washington did not need another camp body. It needed another cornerback with real NFL starting experience.

2. New York Giants — 3 points

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) looks at the crowd during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium, Dec 21, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paulson Adebo, Deonte Banks, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Korie Black, Art Green, Colton Hood, Nic Jones, Greg Newsome II, Rico Payton, Dru Phillips, Elijah Campbell



The Giants get the second spot here because their top-end argument feels a bit stronger than those in Dallas and Washington. New York has put some serious resources into improving its secondary. Bringing Paulson Adebo into the mix last season gave them a veteran outside corner with ball skills. Getting him back after injury heading into this year is crucial. Deonte Banks is still someone who moves the meter, and Dru Phillips gives them a slot option. Adding Greg Newsome also gives the team much-needed experience from 58 starts in Cleveland and Jacksonville.



This is not a perfect room by any means, but Adebo and Newsome should be the early favorites to start, while Banks and Colton Hood are among the top names behind them. If Banks can settle in and prove he is trustworthy, his role could expand rapidly.



The reason they rank above Washington is that New York has better starting-caliber options on paper, in a division where receivers have their way with weak links weekly. The Commanders have the more interesting camp battle; the Giants get the edge in pre-camp ranking simply because their case requires slightly less imagination.

1. Philadelphia Eagles — 4 points

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jakorian Bennett, Michael Carter II, Kapena Gushiken, Jonathan Jones, Mac McWilliams, Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Ambry Thomas, Riq Woolen, Tariq Castro-Fields, Cooper DeJean, Shaun Wade



This one was obvious.



Philadelphia has the best cornerback room in the NFC East because it has the best mix of young talent, role clarity, and high-end upside. With Quinyon Mitchell and Kelee Ringo on the outside and Cooper DeJean playing big nickel, with Michael Carter II behind him, that is a strong foundation.



Adding 6-4 Riq Woolen just makes this room that much more interesting. Woolen gives Philly another long and athletic option with experience.



There really is no reason to overstate this one. Philadelphia has the best cornerback room, and it is not especially close.

Team CB Points Total Points Philadelphia Eagles 4 4 New York Giants 3 3 Washington Commanders 2 2 Dallas Cowboys 1 1

So, as this series starts, the Eagles take the early lead. The Giants sit second, Washington opens in third, and Dallas starts fourth because of the uncertainty surrounding its cornerback room.



For the Commanders, third place should not be viewed as a failure. Washington has made the room deeper and more competitive than it was before signing Douglas. What it has not done yet is build enough proven top-end cornerback play to push past Philadelphia or New York before training camp begins.



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.