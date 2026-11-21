In Washington's last game against the New York Giants, the Commanders reached the red zone once and scored on a one-yard catch by Ben Sinnott. Antonio Williams and Stefon Diggs scored touchdowns from 31 and 32 yards, respectively.



The Commanders have 22 red zone possessions in nine games and have converted 12 into touchdowns (54.5%), which ranks 20th in the league through Week 10. According to Sharp Football Analysis, just 29.1% of Washington’s drives reach the red zone or produce a touchdown before getting there, a stat that ranks them 27th in the league.



On the flip side, the Bengals have allowed touchdowns on 12 of 30 red zone possessions (40%), the third-lowest rate in the NFL. The remaining possessions produced 11 field goals and seven scoreless trips.



Pittsburgh came away without a touchdown on either of its two red zone trips Sunday. On one possession, the Steelers reached Cincinnati's 20, gained two yards on their next two plays, then lost nine on a Jonathan Allen sack. They settled for a 45-yard field goal. Pittsburgh’s other red zone trip ended as time expired with the game already out of reach.

EZ view of play Mason McCormick injured his right ankle on. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/jSSHuVOOUX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 17, 2026

That's how a drive gets away from you. A negative play can take away some of the offense's options, especially when there's already less room for receivers to work.



Washington's possession before halftime against New York offered something to build on. Rachaad White gained seven yards on consecutive carries to move the ball from the 15 to the 1. Jayden Daniels was stopped on first down. His next pass to Diggs fell incomplete. Washington needed its third chance to get in, with five seconds remaining when Sinnott scored.



The running game has to produce more consistently. Washington averaged 3.2 yards on 33 carries against the Giants. Offensive coordinator David Blough wants the offense to stay ahead of the sticks and create more third-and-short situations. That would help Washington sustain possessions and give Daniels more opportunities to work from scoring range. “We have to just be more efficient everywhere in between as an offense,” Blough said. “And that starts with the running game and it's all the backs, it's all the o-line together, it's quarterbacks, all of it.”



Washington converted seven of 14 third downs against New York. There is an opening to keep drives going against Cincinnati, too. Taking advantage would let Washington put together longer possessions and keep Joe Burrow waiting on the sideline.



Blough took responsibility for getting more points out of the offense: "And that starts with me. We gotta get more points on the board to help our group out."



With Burrow on the other sideline Monday, Washington has plenty of reason to make those chances count.



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