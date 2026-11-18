Commanders Daily: Bengals Allow Five Yards Per Carry. Pittsburgh’s Loss Is a Warning for Washington
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The Cincinnati Bengals have won five straight games; despite being on a roll, they do have weaknesses. The Bengals have allowed 1,115 yards rushing on 224 carries (5.0 yards per carry), including 11 runs of at least 20 yards. On the flip side, the Washington Commanders have rushed for 1,051 yards on 243 carries (4.3 yards per carry), a number that has slipped recently. Against the Giants, they ran it 33 times for 105 yards (3.2 yards per carry); the Commanders have produced seven runs of at least 20 yards this season and have struggled with consistency.
Steelers running back Jaylen Warren ran for 127 yards in Pittsburgh's first game against Cincinnati. In Sunday’s rematch, the Bengals held him to 15 yards on seven carries in a 38–18 win. Pittsburgh still rushed for 102 total yards on 23 attempts, but the Steelers trailed 24-3 at halftime, limiting how often they could turn to Warren. After the game, Bengals safety Jordan Battle said, "The run is on the unit. We take pride in that. We got a lot of run stops and that was big."
Against New York, Rachaad White had 47 yards on 11 carries, including a nice 18-yard run, and Austin Ekeler ran nine times for 26. Together, that was 73 yards on 20 carries. Jayden Daniels added 28 yards on 11 attempts. Washington will be attempting to move the ball against a front that includes two former NFC East defensive tackles: Jonathan Allen and Dexter Lawrence II. If they're being honest, the Commanders were glad to see Lawrence leave the conference after seeing what he was capable of two games a season while in New York.
With Cincinnati scoring at least 31 points in five straight games, Washington won't be able to rely on a high number of carries alone to keep pace; they'll need the run game to set the table for shorter third downs and help drives end in seven points. What they desperately need is for the rushing game to turn what looks like an opening with Cincy into meaningful gains without depending on Daniels to be Superman rushing the ball from the quarterback position.
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone