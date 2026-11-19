Washington’s third-down opportunity against Cincinnati leads the Burgundy Roundup, with receiver news and injury updates. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Need to Know

On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders worked out receivers Elijah Cooks, Cameron Dorner, Malik Heath, and Ainias Smith. Quarterback Mark Gronowski also attended the tryouts. According to a report from Ben Standig, Washington is expected to sign Heath to the practice squad.



Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won AFC Offensive Player of the Week and his fourth straight FedEx Air & Ground weekly award. Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns against Pittsburgh.



Monday Night Football will be the stage for Jonathan Allen's first game at Northwest Stadium since shedding the burgundy and gold. On Wednesday’s Up & Adams, he said: "Obviously, it’s going to be emotional come game time." Allen recorded his fourth sack of the season against Pittsburgh, and while he's not the player he once was, the Commanders' offensive line still needs to account for him, especially with Dexter Lawrence on the same defensive front.

Jonathan Allen ISN'T AFRAID to want 10 sacks for himself 🙅‍♂️@heykayadams | @Bengals pic.twitter.com/N31aJLKEjM — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 18, 2026

Currently, Washington is converting 33.33% of their third downs, which is good enough for 30th in the league, while the Bengals are allowing third downs to be converted 46.49% of the time, also 30th in the league. The game changer is that the Bengals’ offense converts 51.92% of third downs, second in the NFL. That leaves one real question: can Washington extend enough drives to limit Burrow’s possessions?



With 8:33 left in the second quarter Sunday, the Bengals showed Aaron Rodgers one deep safety on third-and-9. Jordan Battle looked like he was following tight end Darnell Washington across the formation, then dropped into the other deep half at the snap. Battle got his hands on the pass, and the officials called it an interception before replay overturned it. Bengals safeties coach Jordan Kovacs said Bryan Cook brought him the idea for the disguise earlier in the week. “Just try to make the quarterback work post-snap more than anything,” Kovacs said.

Black it out https://t.co/ZR0fUqlSRm — Jayden Daniels (@JayD__5) November 18, 2026

“Black it out,” Daniels posted Wednesday as the Commanders asked fans to wear black Monday night. Washington will debut its all-black Hail Raiser uniforms against Cincinnati and wear them again when Atlanta comes to Northwest Stadium in Week 15.



Washington gets back on the practice field Thursday, and the first thing I’m looking for is how much work Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt gets. The team opened his 21-day practice window Tuesday and still has to activate him from injured reserve before he can play. Lucas Patrick was still in concussion protocol when Dan Quinn spoke Monday. If Patrick needs more time, Nick Allegretti is in line to start again after playing all 69 snaps at center against the Giants.

Commanders News and Film

While Fowler confirms the two mended fences, his latest column leaves the door wide open on what exactly that means. The report mentions nothing about any of the steps that would follow, including current interest levels, if any, of the Commanders. "Not sure what that means for Aiyuk’s chances — or his previously stated desire — to play in Washington, but he and the quarterback are good again," Fowler wrote.

Jonathan Allen played his first eight NFL seasons in Washington. The 2017 first-round NFL draft pick went to two Pro Bowls. He was a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. He was a solid interior pass rusher and run defender, and that got him paid to the tune of $72 million over the four years following the expiration of his rookie contract.

Remember last week when six of the nine publications were questioning Dan Quinn's job security? Well, what a difference one win makes. Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk suggested Washington could part ways with Quinn during the mini-bye. Now he's talking about the Commanders possibly winning the NFC East. That's quite a turnaround in seven days, although with the way this division has played, I suppose nothing should surprise us anymore.

The Cincinnati Bengals have won five straight games; despite being on a roll, they do have weaknesses. The Bengals have allowed 1,115 yards rushing on 224 carries (5.0 yards per carry), including 11 runs of at least 20 yards. On the flip side, the Washington Commanders have rushed for 1,051 yards on 243 carries (4.3 yards per carry), a number that has slipped recently. Against the Giants, they ran it 33 times for 105 yards (3.2 yards per carry); the Commanders have produced seven runs of at least 20 yards this season and have struggled with consistency.

Elijah Cooks, Cameron Dorner, Malik Heath, and Ainias Smith worked out for Washington, according to Wednesday’s NFL transaction report. Quarterback Mark Gronowski, who finished his college career at Iowa, also participated in the tryouts.



Following Wednesday’s workouts, Washington is expected to sign Heath to its practice squad, Ben Standig reported Wednesday evening.

Podcasts

How the Brian Flores/Daronte Jones scheme is working - Last Man Standig

Commanders insider Ben Standig joins Cody Alexander from MatchQuarters for a deep dive into Washington's defensive structure and progress, breaking down what makes the Brian Flores scheme work. The principles. The personnel needed to take the Commanders' production up a level. How Sonny Styles and Frankie Luvu are fitting in. The Steve Wilks impact. More.

Episode 1,456 - Guest: @MarkBullockNFL.

- why Ben Sinnott had a breakout game🔥

- the great improvement by David Blough vs. Giants' blitz

- major change in Blough's run game

- overall assessment of Blough's offense

- how Blough is doing with Jayden Danielshttps://t.co/TWHjUYZcyt — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 18, 2026

Run game needs more juice; the Non-QB MVP of the season so far | John Keim Report

🌹 Commanders ROSE To The Occasion vs. Giants? Bengals Preview & Fave Five | Get Loud | Commanders

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