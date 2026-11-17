The Washington Commanders opened running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt's 21-day practice window Tuesday ahead of Monday Night Football against Cincinnati. Bill will be eligible to practice while he technically remains on injured reserve, meaning the team will still have to activate him before he can be used.



Croskey-Merritt originally went on injured reserve on October 19 with a groin injury and has missed the last four games.

Before the injury, Bill had 239 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries in five games. This included the first Giants game, his last game, in which he had 11 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.



If activated, Bill will rejoin a room that, in the past two games, has seen Rachaad White get 18 carries for 75 yards, and Austin Ekeler get 17 for 42, with both finishing with 52 yards from scrimmage against New York. White gained 47 on the ground. Ekeler ran for 26 and caught four passes for another 26.



White played 37 offensive snaps to Bill’s 22 the last time they played together. If Bill is ready to go, Washington could give him a few of the carries White and Ekeler have been splitting. Ekeler can still get touches as a receiver if some of his work on the ground goes to Bill.



Washington’s first practice for Cincinnati is Thursday. How much Bill does that day should give us a better idea of where he stands for Monday night.



Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.