The Washington Commanders' Week 11 result served as the team's most cathartic moment of the season, bar none. In fact, you'd have to go back a couple of years to their iconic 2024 campaign to locate a moment that meant as much for their tired fan base as this 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals did, especially after the number of instances in which loyal viewers' hopes had been dashed in identical contexts.

Time and time again, the Commanders have come up short in last-second attempts at deciding games on their own terms. Their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, their most recent defeat at the hands of the briefly healthy Los Angeles Rams, and their infamous tie split with the New York Giants were each fraught with poorly composed drives in the clutch, gaffes that doubled as fleeting glimpses of hope just two seasons removed from Washington's 12-5 record.

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hugs Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their matchup against the previously 7-2 Cincinnati gave the Commanders a chance to toss their helmet into the divisional race's ring, with their handling of a contender proving that they're talented enough to hang with the league's upper crust when they're executing as a united front. And this time, when they got the ball back down one in the game's final minute, they played it perfectly, connecting for big plays, hustling downfield, and knocking the go-ahead chip shot through.

Almost everyone played up to their level of competition as Washington collected its third win in four games. Here's which position groups made fans proud, and who'd be better off using this game as another learning opportunity:

Quarterback Grade: A

Jayden Daniels got off to something of a slow start, a trend he's been no stranger to this fall, but it was hard to lay the hammer down on his inability to move the ball downfield. Despite the chances repeatedly handed to him by a defense that did similarly well to limit Joe Burrow and co., the Commanders quarterback couldn't find a way to escape the Bengals' defensive line.

He went down three times, each time to Cincinnati sack artist Boye Mafe, rarely leaving him time to diagnose the active downfield coverages he was seeing. It didn't help that he looked tentative in second-guessing his reads and eventually baited star wideout Stefon Diggs into the first sideline conniption of his homecoming D.C. stint.

Washington Commanders Stefon Diggs



Throw the f***ing ball pic.twitter.com/vttRPNvfw7 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) November 24, 2026

Fortunately for the Landover crowd, Daniels eventually strung together long enough drives to continue keeping up after the pre-halftime rushing touchdown. Washington settled for field goals on each of Washington's five second-half drives thanks to his favorite targets, pass-catchers who enabled the quarterback to finish with 289 passing yards alongside a team-high 55 on the ground.

When he's alternating between dynamic scrambling and pinpoint-accurate passing, few distributors can hang with Daniels in a competitive matchup, and he finally got to prove it in a nationally viewed spot.

Pass Catchers Grade: A-

Daniels' reworked receiving corps of Diggs, Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, and Chig Okonkwo may sound like a skeleton crew considering the number of injured options Washington's lost along the way, but optimistic outsiders would see it as the team's way of whittling the position group down to the dependable rotation of playmakers.

As sorely missed as Terry McLaurin is, Williams has stepped up as the new difference-maker, catching nine of 11 targets for 122 yards. Williams caught 22- and 42-yard passes on Washington’s final possession, moving the ball to the Bengals’ 8 to set up Drew Stevens’ winning 26-yard field goal.

Antonio Williams had his first career 100 yard game and came through when Washington needed him most.



9 REC, 122 REC YDS, 11 TGT vs Bengals.



The third round rookie is starting to make some noise in the OROY conversation. https://t.co/ZMPIVSM2sV pic.twitter.com/ilQUrSPHdc — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 24, 2026

Diggs, too, deserves credit for continuing to produce after getting initially blanked over the less-than-productive opening half. Burks generally did his job as the deep threat, while Okonkwo kept punishing matchups as a runner, surprising defenders with his raw combination of size and athleticism. Had it not been for Van Jefferson's tough drop on their attempt at a flea flicker, this would have felt like a spotless outing from a group that had little to work with over the night's early goings.

Running Backs Grade: B-

The Commanders’ backfield hierarchy remains unsettled, but it was nice to see Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt welcomed back into the rushing rotation after a lengthy absence. He hadn't seen action since that disastrous Giants draw, but his presence was felt immediately with a touchdown to put Washington on the board.

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) reacts after the end of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was also handy as a short-yardage option, collecting as many receptions (two) as fellow running back Austin Ekeler, the veteran with whom Croskey-Merritt had never enjoyed a lengthy team-up thanks to injuries suffered by the rushing options over the last two years. They were needed this time around given Rachaad White's limited usage, a less-than-shocking deployment decision given the questionable tag he spent much of last week draped with.

As exhilarating as Daniels was on the go, he should still be getting more than 50-odd yards from one of his backs regularly, but the Commanders still seem to be hunting for a clearer look at this positional hierarchy. Until then, we'll just have to be thankful for every time the backs escape the dogpiles in their relentless attempts at extending drives on the ground.

Offensive Line Grade: C-

While some of the scorers managed to put their best feet forward at the opportune moment, Daniels' unit of blockers and protectors continued struggling to avoid the same mistakes they always seem saddled with. Josh Conerly Jr. false-started in the first quarter, and Chris Paul did so in the third, with Brandon Coleman particularly succumbing to Mafe on the Bengals' career night.

Lucas Patrick, too, didn't exactly wow the masses with several high snaps that frequently put Daniels at a slight disadvantage, and it's not often that someone of Dexter Lawrence's mass leaves someone in the dust, as he did on one of Daniels' wrap-ups.

Still, they gave Daniels enough time to deal down the gridiron, and that's more than we can say after a few other choice losses from earlier in the season. The same pile-up of jumpy infractions will have to be assessed eventually, though, as it remains unclear why the same Commanders struggle so mightily with the pre-snap penalties.

Defensive Front-Seven Grade: A+

The Bengals getting shut out to start the game sounds like a much bigger shock than whatever reaction the Commanders' own slow start elicited, and for good reason. Burrow's armed with one of the game's best one-two receiver combinations in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and they hadn't scored fewer than 31 points in each of their five straight wins heading into Monday Night Football.

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's too good a pocket passer to be allowed to do his job uninterrupted, prompting the Commanders' aggressive blitz attack to disrupt his flow. And that they did; even though he reached 300 passing yards, he still looked considerably less comfortable, repeatedly resorting to last-second finds that only the best of the best can regularly hit.

It helped his case that several would-be picks were dropped by opposing defensive backs, and he still took as many sacks as Daniels while watching his offensive line occasionally crumple. They stuffed the Bengals' run game in the trenches; Chase Brown gained six yards on six carries, and Cincinnati finished with 31 rushing yards. Luvu also stopped Burrow on fourth-and-one at Cincinnati’s 45 in the first quarter, giving Washington a possession in Bengals territory. They did all they could to ensure the offense got their chances to flip stops into points.

THE COMMANDERS DEFENSE DENIES JOE BURROW ON 4TH DOWN pic.twitter.com/6kdFktlq37 — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) November 24, 2026

Secondary Grade: A

The sheer amount of missed chances on errant passes, particularly regarding Rasul Douglas' bobbling of what looked like a game-winning takeaway, seemed to hurt in the moment, but the DBs should be proud of what they managed to accomplish while lacking the services of top disruptor Amik Robertson, who was ruled out just before the outing with an ankle injury.

Douglas, Trey Amos, and the defensive backs can pat themselves on the back for holding Chase and Higgins to 74 total yards on seven catches. Even if this game did take place in the pouring rain, Washington still had to feel good about making Mike Gesicki and Samaje Perine beat them instead of that A-list receiving tandem. The safeties were no slouches, either, with Nick Cross helping to nail Burrow's final takedown while Jeremy Reaves contributed heavily to the tackle count while breaking up potential conversions. Count this as another prepared-looking showing from the growing defense.

Special Teams Grade: A+

In a game that relied on Stevens well before that last gimme, the rookie refused to flinch, turning in yet another spotless performance. He went 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, doing absolutely everything asked of him to make every trip into Cincinnati territory count.

He's missed just one of his last 20 field goal attempts, and it's been over a month since he last bricked a PAT attempt. Even if the Commanders' returners and coverage units contributed few plays to write home about, the rookie has already begun easing doubts about whether stalled drives will count for anything with his automatic boot.

Drew Stevens on what he told himself before the game-winning kick 😂



That’s one way to calm yourself down 😅 pic.twitter.com/ct97Mb9FPm — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 24, 2026

Coaching Staff Grade: A-

With Burrow looming as a typically deadly field general, Dan Quinn's decision to take the points instead of going for a fourth-and-inches with 2:26 left felt questionable at the time. Sure, he had reason to trust his defense on this night, but did he do it because he really thought he could hold the Bengals back from retaking the lead, or because he liked his team's chances of striking back when his offense could get the ball back?

Either way, he showed he'd learned from some of this season's earlier mistakes: playing it simple, pushing the ball when time was running out, and making sure his team ran with intent when it was time to save clock and spike the ball when necessary. Simple-sounding ideas, but areas where his group memorably blanked just earlier this season.

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨



THE REFS JUST SCREWED THE #COMMANDERS IN THE BIGGEST POSSIBLE WAY…



RASUL DOUGLAS DROPPED AN INTERCEPTION AND WAS UPSET WITH HIMSELF. THE REFS THEN FORCED WASHINGTON TO USE A TIMEOUT BECAUSE THEY THOUGHT HE WAS INJURED.



WASHINGTON COULDN NOT STOP THE CLOCK AND… — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 24, 2026

Somehow, he and every other sideline-bound Commander weren't to blame for one costly refereeing decision down the stretch, with Douglas' frustration costing Washington its final timeout when the officials mistook his slow return to his feet as an injury.

The defense looked considerably better than the disjointed offense to start, and kept the energy up despite how infrequently its offense gave them time to catch their breath. Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has won more goodwill than any lead coordinator or assistant associated with the Commanders in 2026, and nothing about that sentiment changed with the divisional race still very much on.

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