The Washington Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Nov. 23, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium. Sunday’s rain should taper off overnight, although the National Weather Service gives Landover a slight chance of another shower Monday afternoon. It does not forecast rain at the 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

Commanders-Bengals Weather Forecast at Kickoff

Monday’s high could reach 69 degrees. The temperature should be in the low-to-mid 50s around kickoff, then fall toward 50 by the end of the game. The National Weather Service expects clouds to decrease overnight, with a northwest wind of 7–9 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph.



Forecast checked Sunday, Nov. 22, at 5:55 p.m. EST. All times are Eastern. The 8 p.m. reading is the closest hourly forecast to kickoff at 8:15 p.m.

Time Temperature Wind Rain Chance 3 p.m. — RedZone lot open 66°F NW 9 mph 15% 4 p.m. — general parking opens 64°F NW 9 mph 15% 5 p.m. — Legends Plaza opens 63°F NW 8 mph 0% 6 p.m. — stadium gates open 59°F NW 7 mph 0% 7 p.m. 57°F NW 7 mph 0% 8 p.m. — near 8:15 kickoff 54°F NW 6 mph 0% 9 p.m. 52°F NW 6 mph 0% 10 p.m. 50°F NNW 6 mph 0% 11 p.m. 48°F NW 7 mph 0%

What Fans Should Wear to Northwest Stadium

If you’re tailgating, check the forecast before leaving in case that afternoon shower develops. For the game itself, an extra layer will be more useful than rain gear. The Commanders’ game-day guide lists general parking opening at 4 p.m. and stadium gates at 6 p.m. For TV, streaming, and radio details, see our Commanders-Bengals how-to-watch guide.



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