Here is everything you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the Washington Commanders' Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In This Article

Commanders vs. Bengals Game Information

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

TV: ESPN nationally; FOX 5 DC (WTTG) in Washington and WLWT-TV (Channel 5) in Cincinnati

Washington leads the all-time series against Cincinnati 6-5-1, including a 4-2 home record.

The Commanders won the last meeting, 38-33, on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2024 season.

Washington has won the last two meetings, including a 20-9 home win in 2020.

This is the first time Washington has hosted Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders will debut their all-black Hail Raiser uniforms for Monday night's game.

you heard the man pic.twitter.com/cGUNQJiqdk — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 21, 2026

How to Watch Commanders vs. Bengals

ESPN will carry Monday's game nationally.



Play-by-play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge



Fans in the Washington television market can watch on FOX 5 DC (WTTG), while viewers in Cincinnati can find the game on WLWT-TV (Channel 5).



ESPN2 will carry the alternate Monday Night Football broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning, commonly known as the ManningCast. A Spanish-language broadcast will also be available on ESPN Deportes.



Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith is scheduled to join Peyton and Eli Manning as a guest on the alternate broadcast.

How to Stream Commanders vs. Bengals

Fans can stream Monday Night Football through the ESPN app with an eligible ESPN Unlimited subscription or participating television provider login. Live TV streaming services that carry ESPN — including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling — also provide access through eligible plans.



NFL+ subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets through the NFL app.



NFL Sunday Ticket does not include Monday Night Football. That subscription covers out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.



For viewers outside the United States, NFL Game Pass International on DAZN carries NFL games in supported countries, subject to local broadcast restrictions.

How to Listen to Commanders vs. Bengals

Washington's radio broadcast will be available on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) and throughout the Commanders Radio Network.



Play-by-play: Bram Weinstein

Analyst: London Fletcher

Sideline: Logan Paulsen

Fans can also listen through the iHeartRadio app. The Commanders' Spanish-language broadcast features Moises Linares and Juan Romero and is also available through iHeartRadio.



The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and can be heard through the Commanders app. NFL+ subscribers also have access to live game audio across supported devices.



Nationally, Westwood One Sports will carry the Monday Night Football radio broadcast across affiliate stations. Fans can also listen to the national or team broadcasts through SiriusXM.

Commanders vs. Bengals Final Injury Report

Washington QUESTIONABLE

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt — groin

C Lucas Patrick — concussion

CB Amik Robertson — ankle

RB Rachaad White — heel

Patrick practiced fully throughout the week after clearing concussion protocol, and Dan Quinn confirmed that he plans to start against Cincinnati. Nick Allegretti started at center against the Giants and played well in Washington's victory.



Croskey-Merritt also practiced fully throughout the week, although he remains on injured reserve and will need to be activated before playing Monday night.



White missed Saturday's practice with a heel injury, while Robertson was a late addition to the injury report after injuring his ankle Friday. Both remain questionable.



Washington's complete practice participation and injury updates are available in the Commanders' final injury report.

Cincinnati OUT

G Dalton Risner — knees

LB Oren Burks — groin

Cincinnati DOUBTFUL

CB Jalen Davis — hamstring

WR Andrei Iosivas — thumb

Cincinnati QUESTIONABLE

LB Swayze Bozeman — forearm

S Kyle Dugger — quadriceps

G Dylan Fairchild — oblique

CB Dax Hill — illness

G Brian Parker II — knee

Risner missed all three practices this week, while Fairchild returned to full participation Saturday. Cincinnati placed Burks on injured reserve Saturday, ruling him out for Monday night.



Bozeman, Parker, Davis, and Iosivas remain on injured reserve and would need to be activated before they could play. The complete list of Cincinnati injuries and practice participation is available in the Bengals' official injury report.



The final inactive lists will be released approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

The Commanders (3-5-1) are looking for their first back-to-back wins of the season. They'll have to do it against a Cincinnati team (7-2) that has won five straight and brings Joe Burrow and one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses to Northwest Stadium. Washington's defense has already had its share of coverage problems against opposing passing attacks coverage problems against opposing passing attacks, and Monday night will provide another test



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