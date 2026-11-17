Washington ranks last on third down as Nick Allegretti starts at center against a Giants defense that sacked Jayden Daniels five times in their first meeting. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Need to Know

With Washington getting a mini-bye this week after playing Thursday night and not having another game until the following Monday, this is the team's last chance to rest up before the stretch run to end the season. Washington can open running back Jacory ‘Bill’ Croskey-Merritt’s 21-day practice window this week. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday: "We haven’t decided yet, but he’s certainly trending in the right area."



Center Lucas Patrick remains in concussion protocol, leaving his availability for Monday uncertain. On the positive side, Quinn liked Nick Allegretti's strength and pass protection against the Giants. If Patrick isn't cleared by Monday, Allegretti remains the likely starter.



Quinn had a Laremy Tunsil update, saying his latest doctor visit went well and that he is beginning the strength phase of his triceps rehab, with no timetable for playing. Also, linebacker Leo Chenal is back at the facility, which Quinn said has brought “a significant lift” to the team, but said it is too early to know what the future holds for Chenal.



The finish against New York gave Quinn something he wants to see again. Washington got a defensive stop, Daniels led the winning touchdown drive, and the defense got another stop to finish it. After so many close games went the other way, Quinn said the feeling on the sideline was "not like here we go again, but like here we effing go." He believes a finish like that can carry forward during a season. The Commanders still have to make it happen again.

Washington trailed 21–17 with 5:31 left and had reached the Giants’ 24 when Jayden Daniels took a first-down shot to Chig Okonkwo. Jevon Holland intercepted it at the 2. Quinn liked the decision anyway. "We’ve got some guys that can take shots down the field," he said. Quinn wants Washington to keep testing defenses vertically; he said those throws can create more space elsewhere.



Quinn called Ben Sinnott’s game against New York "the best game he’s played as a Commander." He singled out Sinnott’s downfield blocking along with what he did as a receiver.



Kain Medrano could get more work on defense, too. Sonny Styles and Frankie Luvu have taken nearly all the linebacker snaps, but Quinn said he would favor finding Medrano some plays. Washington used him in a four-lineman package against Seattle, and Quinn pointed to his man coverage as a strength. Whether those snaps come against Cincinnati is still open.



Deatrich Wise played less against the Giants because of how New York deployed its offense, Quinn said. Washington uses him inside on some running downs, and his experience matters with Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw on injured reserve. Jer’Zhan Newton is back, while Shy Tuttle and Tim Settle remain part of the group trying to replace what Washington lost inside.



Dallas lost Sunday, but Washington remains third in the NFC East. The Cowboys and Commanders are now both two games behind New York.



Cincinnati is coming off a 38–18 win over Pittsburgh, its fifth straight game with at least 30 points. Joe Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns, and Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 231 yards. Burrow and Chase are up next for a Washington defense still working through its coverage problems.



One of the linemen protecting Burrow left Sunday’s game. Right guard Dalton Risner played 32 offensive snaps before a knee injury forced him out; Jalen Rivers handled the final 34. Zac Taylor said Monday that both of Risner’s knees were bothering him, but did not rule him out against Washington. Left guard Dylan Fairchild was limited last week by a pectoral injury and also left Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter. Receiver Andrei Iosivas, cornerback Jalen Davis and guard Brian Parker II practiced last week while working back from injured reserve, but none played against Pittsburgh. Cincinnati’s first injury report for the Commanders game should give a clearer picture.

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) celebrates with his teammates during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Commanders News and Film

Vernon Davis spent much of his NFL career away from Washington, but that's where his football story began. He grew up in the city, played at Dunbar High School and Maryland, and eventually returned home to finish his career in a Redskins uniform. Between those stops came the sixth overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, two Super Bowl appearances, and a championship with Denver.



There is plenty of football to talk about, including how much the tight end position has changed, what Davis sees in Jayden Daniels, and what he learned during his years in Washington. But retirement hasn't exactly slowed him down. These days, Davis is acting, producing films, and pursuing an entirely different kind of career.

Kurt Warner's StudyBall Wk 10 - Handling Blitz 0

Kurt Warner breaks down how Washington handled the Giants’ pressure Thursday night and why its plan against the blitz helped produce the win. This episode shows how the "Pressure Plan" of Jayden Daniels was the difference in this Washington Victory.

Sonny Styles was built in a lab to play linebacker pic.twitter.com/SPyyT0gH6q — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 13, 2026

Although his total pressure rate is higher, per Next Gen Stats, headed into Week 8, when facing one or more blockers, Oweh had produced a 10.0% pressure rate, which was below the league average of 11.8% at the time. Oweh’s pass rush win rate of 8.6% through Week 9 ranks him 51st out of all qualifying edge rushers and, with Oweh’s $96 million contract value fresh in their minds, some fans have begun calling the free agent signing a bust, based upon the idea he was a reach that was overpaid in March. However, is that really the case?

Podcasts

Second thoughts: The D's Momentum; A positive development for Jayden Daniels | John Keim Report

John gives his second thoughts following the Thursday Night Football win over the Giants. He talked about the upcoming game against the Bengals, defensive improvements, Jayden Daniels, skill players, and more!

Season Saved - The Kevin Sheehan Show

Kevin recaps Washington's 24-21 win last night over the Giants. His "game-take" included what the Commanders did well, didn't do well, and more.

Episode 1,454 - Guest: @BenStandig.

- keys to Washington potentially making a run to win NFC East

- how much will Bill's return help?

- Laremy Tunsil...

- Jayden Daniels analysis

- trust defense vs. Cinci?

- how much say does Josh Harris have on Dan Quinn?https://t.co/rmhxxzwxYa — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 16, 2026

Momentous momentum moment - Last Man - Standig

Commanders insider Ben Standig welcomes back Entertainment Weekly's Dalton Ross for thoughts on Washington's remaining schedule after Thursday's thriller. How do they maintain this momentum? Adam Peters' free agency work versus his drafts. Who will be more famous after "The Bachelor" airs: Jayden Daniels or Sam Hartman?

Interviews

“It wasn’t ‘here we go again.’ It was ‘HERE WE GO!’” 🔥



After Jayden Daniels threw two interceptions, the Commanders didn’t panic. They BELIEVED.



Dan Quinn told me Washington’s sideline wasn’t hoping to win — they EXPECTED to.



Is this the turning point for the Commanders? pic.twitter.com/ezzgAOpHm5 — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) November 16, 2026

HC Dan Quinn Speaks To The Media | Washington Commanders

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