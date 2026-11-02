Commanders Report Card: Who Delivered in Eagles Win — and Who Still Fell Short?

The first few minutes of the Washington Commanders' attempt at revenge over the rival Philadelphia Eagles seemed to hit every last beat of what Washington fans didn't want to see in the squad's humiliating return to the primetime slate.

They made plenty of mistakes on their first few drives, but look no further than their very first series for a who's-who of classic errors that have regularly peppered Commanders games all season. Jayden Daniels missing on makeable throws, back-to-back false starts, surrendered once-friendly field position on third-and-one, and a blown kick by increasingly inconvenienced kicker Drew Stevens ruled the drive moot, all while backup Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee moved the ball upfield on the defense.

But the second the Commanders, down multiple scores, heard the boos from inside their own house at Northwest Stadium, they erased yet another slow start. Unlike in their previous loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they never took their foot off the gas, scoring 27 straight and somehow climbing right back into the divisional standings at 2-4-1 behind a complicated, well-rounded win.

Quarterback Grade: B

Daniels looked generally lethargic at first, specifically during one of the false-start calls he initiated with a strange pre-snap pump-fake, but he mostly made the right plays from then on once he exorcised that gaffe from his system. Fans can't quibble with a stat line of 217 yards on 16/29 passing with a touchdown thrown in if he can perform as surgically as he did past the first quarter.

Jayden Daniels ➡️ Stefon Diggs for the TD!



PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Okl6kfEkFL — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026

That pass to Stefon Diggs was just the tip of the iceberg in Daniels' unflappable passing aggression. He stuck with Treylon Burks for a 53-yard gain after an early drop and kept finding Chig Okonkwo for bailout opportunities, using his receivers' varying strengths to interchange big plays with short-range reads.

This wasn't the cleanest overall outing he's completed in Washington, but Commanders fans have to feel relieved that one of the more subtly frustrating statistics surrounding the team can finally vanish; despite his best (if inconsistent) efforts, he'd yet to secure a win since Week 5 in 2025, having had to watch backup Marcus Mariota secure this roster's lone previous victory over the Seattle Seahawks on the sidelines while the usual starter recovered from a dislocated elbow. This division win, the first of the Commanders' campaign in four tries, belongs to him as much as anyone.

Running Backs Grade: C+

Even if Jacory Croskey-Merritt were active enough to take his regular spot in the depth chart ahead of spot-starting back Rachaad White, the consensus around the Commanders' less-than-inspiring run game still likely wouldn't be very optimistic given their infrastructure. Whether it's a lack of high-end rushing talent, blockers struggling to create the necessary holes, or both excuses working in tandem, this element of the offense has yet to jump off the screen.

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders RB Rachaad White (1) runs against Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) and cornerback Riq Woolen (2) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White ended the night with a team-high 55 yards on the ground, but just about all of that chunk yardage and the touchdown it resulted in arrived on Washington’s late, game-clinching drive. Older reserves Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols added 57 more rushing yards, barely enough to punch the spiraling Eagles defense where it hurt.

Wide Receivers Grade: B+

The new top-three receiving trio post-Terry McLaurin did not disappoint. Following Burks' early flubbed attempt at a simple catch-and-run, a blunder that once looked like an omen for another tough showing out on the field, he, Diggs, and Antonio Williams did well to convert on the chances that Daniels passed their way.

They settled into zones, caught in stride with their passes and held their own against a usually feared Philadelphia secondary. The Eagles, who have often held up against big plays over their contending years, still had 2025 Pro Bowler and All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to disrupt the Commanders' wideouts, but even he arguably got the worst of it when Burks burnt him on a deep route.

Quinyon Mitchell is a decent CB at best and Eagles fans will act like he’s playing like 09’ Darrelle Revis pic.twitter.com/V7HlEB7hVP — ź 🏴‍☠️ (@8tozay) November 2, 2026

Tight Ends Grade: A-

The receiving room may yet survive and enjoy some thrills without McLaurin, who's slated to miss the remainder of the season following a torn patellar tendon against the 49ers, meaning that Washington will take whatever they can get out of its prospects and supplementary veterans. As it turns out, their scheme heading forward heavily involves Okonkwo, and he's ready for Daniels' heaves.

32 yards on two completions on four targets doesn't look like much, but the tight end always seemed to be available whenever Daniels needed a savior out deep. That's where Okonkwo's size came in handy, with few individual defenders able to deter someone with his agility and hands. Had he not coughed up a tough fumble on one of his receptions, this could have easily gone down as the big receiver's most impactful outing of the 2026 slate.

CHIG OKONKWO ALMOST HAD ONE pic.twitter.com/hp1UGVPaQr — wok (@wokdior) November 2, 2026

His double-catch to help Washington escape its own end zone already seemed like a special grab in the moment, and that was before he came within a foot of collecting a play-of-the-year contender with a goal-line fade attempt for the ages. The tight end rotation has desperately needed anyone to aid Daniels' pass-catching corps, and Okonkwo finally seems at home in Washington's offense.

Offensive Line Grade: C-

At the very least, Washington's offensive linemen allowed the quarterback to sit back and watch routes develop a few times, a luxury that fans have come to appreciate given his slight frame and their lack of reliable blocking.

Even if Philadelphia's pass-rushers still made life tough for the tackles, this grade is a procedural, pre-snap-related indictment of the position group's composure. This unit is far too handsy in drawing holding calls and much too jumpy with Daniels calling the shots, with the false starts repeatedly hurting the offense's chances of converting on their promising drives.

Still, only two sacks in Daniels' game recap have to be mentioned when discussing a blocking line that's not completely untalented- just undisciplined.

Defensive Front Seven Grade: A

Everyone enjoyed moments to shine against an Eagles offense that seemed to disintegrate as the game trudged on. McKee went down five times to sacks from Commanders tacklers, largely because Washington emphasized rushing the quarterback's distribution process.

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles QB Tanner McKee (16) throws against Washington Commanders LB K'Lavon Chaisson (45) during the 1st half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were the usual suspects, like regular edge presences like Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, but then there were breakouts like Charles Omenihu in his best Commanders appearance yet and Shy Tuttle, the impressive veteran who continues shining since barely sneaking onto the roster. The strength in numbers, particularly from versatile middle linebackers Sonny Styles and Frankie Luvu, empowered plenty of niche defenders to get in on the action within the deceptive scheme and keep the Eagles' own stoppers guessing.

Secondary Grade: B+

This unit didn't have as much to do as in Week 1, when Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith was active in Philadelphia, but they still made their collective presence known within the blitzing attack. Nick Cross was everywhere as the much-appreciated safety who can split defenders at scrimmage, as was Amik Robertson in his typically loud breakups on screen pass attempts.

Trey Amos, now that his return game against San Francisco is finally in the past, looked comfortable breaking up his rare targets in isolation, and fans will remember the pick he collected off of Dallas Goedert's hands that was wiped out following a roughing-the-passer penalty. No matter: Rasul Douglas stepped up a few minutes later with an interception that triggered no flags, thereby setting up the final, game-clinching scoring drive in the matchup's closing minutes.

Rasul Douglas with the INT for the Commanders!



PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/UYdodH2LDO — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026

Special Teams Grade: A-

The one blooper that went down on the special teamers' watch, that first Stevens kick, can be directly attributed to an offense that couldn't shake off the bye-week rust in time to capitalize on that opening drive. He'd go on to nail his next four attempts in this one, as well as a PAT on the heels of Diggs' touchdown.

Besides the rookie kicker, punting staple Tress Way did his job about as well as anyone could have asked, averaging 51 yards on three punts. If anyone made the difference in this department, it was featured return man Luke McCaffrey, who finally broke off a big run with a 44-yard push at the game's open before similarly bursting off for 27 more yards on a later punt.

Those transition plays never hurt, setting the Commanders up with superior field position, especially alongside an infrequent-scoring operation that'll use any break it can get.

Coaching Staff Grade: C

At first, this looked like another easy win for those who've already set their minds on firing Dan Quinn. Nine total penalties on a slew of self-inflicted wounds reflect an institutional lack of restraint and awareness, regardless of what Daniels said postgame about player accountability.

He looked to be in real trouble should the Commanders add to a winless October with a defeat to the undermanned and sloppy Eagles out of the bye, a week that Quinn claimed would be spent cleaning up exactly those execution errors. They're still far from looking the part of a seamless attack, though a win is, indeed, a win.

Did it help to bring Steve Wilks aboard as a defensive advisor turned on-field cog? Who's to say just yet, though the blitz seemed to work with little Philadelphia pushback. And on the other end of the field, offensive coordinator David Blough seemed to use every playmaker at his disposal to diversify Daniels' offense whenever he had the support to get to work.

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (5) reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though no fans will invest in the long-term Quinn coaching era, the fact that the group has returned from the dead in any way pairs well with some prepared-looking strategy. If they can fix the communication issues, the self-induced instincts, and the painfully slow starts, they have a chance at upward mobility in the NFC East.

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