The Washington Commanders have had a sticky start to their 2026 season, but as the dust settles, several candidates for contract extensions are emerging. Three players who have made a case for an extension are K’Lavon Chaisson, Tyler Owens, and Treylon Burks.

K’Lavon Chaisson

Through nine starts this season, Chaisson has recorded 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles (already a career high). What he means to the defense was on full display against the Eagles, with a sack and three quarterback hits, but his ability to create turnovers has been his best asset on a team that stressed that exact thing all offseason and in training camp.



Chaisson, 27, played 48 of Washington’s 65 defensive snaps (74%) against the Giants. During free agency this past offseason, he signed a one-year deal worth $11 million with $10.3 million guaranteed and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. What Chaisson brings to the Commanders' defensive edge rotation is more than worth a reasonable two- to three-year extension.

Tyler Owens

The backbones of great teams come from all positions on the football field. It just so happens that Tyler Owens has found his niche on special teams. One of the team's best athletes, Owens has had some issues in coverage as a safety. But when it's time to lace 'em up on special teams, this guy is a demon. In eight games this season, he's recorded eight special teams tackles, including the tackle that went viral in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.



Owens' contract differs from Chaisson's in that he'll be coming off an undrafted contract and will be a restricted free agent in 2027. They can likely bring him back on a short, modest contract to keep developing.

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They turned Tyler Owens into the Hulk 😂 pic.twitter.com/yDziA4uv9S — Hater Report (@HaterReport) September 14, 2026

Treylon Burks

Treylon Burks is a player who has grown on me since the team signed him to the practice squad last season. Originally drafted to be the replacement for A.J. Brown in Tennessee, injuries have derailed his career. That said, he's found new life in Washington, and through seven games this season, he has 14 catches for 260 yards (18.6 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He's already doubled his receiving yardage and touchdowns from last season, when he finished with 10 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown in eight games.



Most recently, Burks played 42 snaps (61%) against the Giants and, with Terry McLaurin out for the year, has become one of the team's top long-ball receivers. According to Over the Cap, his current one-year deal is for $2.35 million, with a maximum value of $4 million. I think he gives the team another option for Jayden Daniels, whom he's developed chemistry with over the last year. A short extension with a slight pay increase seems about right for Burks as the team continues to see how high his ceiling can go. With a history of injuries, the deal should be structured to protect the team and reward him with bonuses based on how much time he actually sees the field.

#Commanders WR Treylon Burks ranks with most No. 2 receivers in yards/route in 2026. He made the most highlight plays on the team during training camp, and he's the only Commander who gets more productive the further downfield he is



Here are his targets this year#RaiseHail https://t.co/qkjxGkcHYM pic.twitter.com/WshLqDmldC — Grant Mitchell (@FullCommandShow) October 28, 2026

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