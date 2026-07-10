Jayden Daniels and Company Hold Workout in L.A. - Commanders Daily

While all the talking heads in the sportscasting world have been going over scenarios of certain players signing with the Commanders, quarterback Jayden Daniels and company are taking this time before camp to tune up. Daniels, Sam Hartman, Terry McLaurin, and a group of Washington Commanders WRs, TEs, and RBs all came together to work out in Los Angeles.

The workout, which Daniels posted on his Instagram account before local reporters shared it on X, comes as San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is calling the quarterback by name on social media. Daniels did the veteran thing by responding with leadership actions. His teammates were surely thankful.



While we do not have much to go on from the workout, coming together this time of year, just a couple of weeks before camp, shows they are locked in. We will add more here about the workout as it becomes available.

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC



Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your go-to place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.





Commanders News



With all 32 NFL teams, including the Washington Commanders, currently on break between minicamp and training camp, daily news is thin. What we do tend to find this time of year is content that looks at what the next few weeks will likely bring us. Today's Commanders Daily is full of news from all over the internet.



Yesterday, we published an article about the Washington Commanders finally retiring John Riggins' No. 44. It's a ceremony many Burgundy and Gold fans have been waiting on for decades. We also put out an article about the playing time problem the team's signing of cornerback Rasul Douglas will bring to training camp. It's not exactly a bad problem to have.



If you have not had a chance to check those and other stories from yesterday, you can follow the links below.



Reminder: You can send your Washington Commanders Mailbag questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+mailbag@gmail.com .

Commanders Stories From On SI

Commanders News From Other Sites

CHECK OUT - Dyami Brown, Carnell Tate, Brian Thomas, Kc Concepcion, and more head down to Miami to train together for the NFL OFF-SEASON.

Trey Amos was a second-round pick in 2025. Throughout the offseason leading up to his rookie year, the drum was beating for him as one of the steals of the draft. Then, the season arrived, and while he showed some impressive flashes, the cornerback didn't quite come storming onto the scene the way many had hoped he would.



The Ole Miss product recorded six pass breakups in 2025, but no interceptions in 10 games before a broken leg against the Detroit Lions ended his season. He's now ready to hit the reset button for Year 2, in a new system that should greatly benefit him.

Still a free agent, Rasul Douglas was often linked to the Commanders following the draft and into the start of organized team activities. Adam Peters finally worked out a deal to bring Douglas into the fold this week. The majority of fans were happy to bring added talent to a secondary that ranked 28th in pass defense last season. The big question remaining is what role will Rasul play in Daronte Jones’ secondary this season? In order to answer, we need to know more about how Douglas fits within the Commanders proposed scheme.

Commanders insider Ben Standig goes down memory lane after Washington announces plans to retire John Riggins' iconic 44 jersey this season. Ben was also in the building for Wizards rookie A.J. Dybantsa's wildly impressive debut at the Las Vegas Summer League.

John continues to take a look at how the other teams in the NFC East stack up, this time being joined by Jordan Raanan (ESPN) to look at the New York Giants.

The Commanders decided to shake up their running back room this offseason. Running back Rachaad White signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the franchise, betting on himself to flourish within the new schematic concepts being implemented by offensive coordinator David Blough. And his previous chemistry with Daniels isn't going to hurt, either.

Adam Peters has consistently preached building through the draft throughout his Washington tenure. He has deviated from that narrative on a few occasions, most notably when he traded draft picks for veteran starters in left tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive back Marshon Lattimore.

General manager Adam Peters didn't want anyone to get comfortable this offseason. The Washington Commanders no longer had that luxury after a five-win campaign in 2025, and the front-office leader turned up the heat in no uncertain terms.



Aside from a few franchise cornerstones, everybody should be nervously looking over their shoulder. Going through the motions will not be tolerated, and the roster looks hungry once again. Coupled with the injection of youth and energy acquired by Peters, things are looking up at long last.

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