Washington’s Biggest Week 1 Concern Followed Them to Dallas — Commanders Daily

The Washington Commanders spent the offseason building a defense around disguise and communication, only to witness communication errors undermine everything in an 0-2 start. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones made the team's priority well known last week. "The game comes down to chunk plays, keeping the chunks off the tape and being successful and efficient on the weighty downs." Jones knew what he was talking about, based on his Week 1 experience when five Eagles plays accounted for 202 of their 318 total yards. Washington didn't make tons of mistakes against Philly; the explosives just made it feel that way, and the staff spent all week talking about eliminating them before facing the two-headed monster that is CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.



It was clear on the opening drive that the problems still existed after Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb had completions of 15 and 23 yards before scoring the game's first points. Lamb went on to catch eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Dak Prescott, who now holds a 14-2 lifetime record against Washington, finished the game 26-of-31 for 279 yards and four touchdowns. And yes, while Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil had his fair share of moments to forget in Dallas, he wasn't the only corner who had issues. After several plays, you could see players spin around and start looking at each other, not confused, but knowingly. From what I saw, communication is clearly part of the issue, and the backbones of that defense know who and what needs to improve.

HC Dan Quinn on the #Commanders secondary continued struggles ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ij6YiPgK2q — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) September 21, 2026

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that it bothered him most. "So those are the things that kept me up that night...of wanting those parts to get exactly right." The talent isn't the issue; Quinn knows better than anyone that Lamb is an elite talent who will make plays; what you can prevent is the communication breakdowns that lead to easy situations. That's what's giving Quinn insomnia, along with that 0-2 record: the execution of responsibilities Washington believes it should already have under control.



Several times during camp, Quinn praised the pre-snap communication and said it was the key to Jones' new system taking hold. The Commanders staff was so sold on communication as a strength that Quinn said he could hear the defensive communication before the offense even reached the line of scrimmage, which he viewed as a sign players understood the system. Jones stressed that stopping Lamb and Pickens had to be a collective effort. "Overall, it's not so much about this matchup versus that matchup," Jones said. "It's the collective unit coming to forces with that." Two games in, that collective execution hasn’t consistently held up under the stress created by elite receiving groups. Washington spent the offseason building a defense around disguise and communication, only to witness communication undermine the disguise.



Now the problem is urgent as the Cowboys just proved it wasn't an isolated incident. Two games don't necessarily define a defense, but when the same problem survives an entire week of emphasis, it stops looking isolated. With Washington sitting at 0-2 and Seattle coming to town for the home opener, the thought should shift to a problem on their roster: Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Fans of the Burgundy and Gold can only hope Jones will learn more from the Cowboys game tape than he did from the Eagles.

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