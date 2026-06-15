Commanders Roster Bubble Watch: Three Players With the Most to Prove Before Camp

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters' aggressive roster turnover has made one thing clear: this front office is not attached to the old roster.



With only 14 players remaining from the pre-Peters era on the current 90-man roster, Washington's transition under Peters has happened quickly.



This is no longer a team that looks to fill the bottom of the roster with players who only bring name recognition, draft status, or special-teams value. Those players will have to find a way to make a stronger argument. Washington has built enough depth to force players on the bubble to prove they have a specific role worth protecting.



That makes this less about identifying which players are in danger of getting cut and more about the three Commanders with the most to prove before training camp.



Now, before we jump into the list, let's set a few rules. Most importantly, these are not the three worst players on the roster. These three roster cases come with the most uncertainty, pressure, and competition at their positions:



- His role is not fully secure.

- The position room has added competition.

- Younger and cheaper players are vying for the same role.

- He must bring more than reputation.

- He needs a strong summer showing to protect his spot on the final 53-man roster.



It should definitely be pointed out that being a bubble player doesn't mean a player isn't any good. Sometimes it just means the role the player brings may no longer fit the team's needs.

Player 1: WR Dyami Brown

Why He Has the Most to Prove

Word coming out of OTAs was that Dyami Brown was one of the players turning heads at practice. He needs to carry that energy into minicamp this week as he remains the player with the most to prove on the roster. With Brown, he's always shown flashes of something more, but has been held back by consistency issues and having the one-trick-pony "long-ball specialist" label attached to his name.



The wide receiver room is overcrowded behind Terry McLaurin. If Brown wants to make the roster, he has to prove who he is now. Washington's old front office originally drafted Brown, not Peters. His current roster spot case exists because Peters viewed him as a value signing, not because the current front office is tied to his draft status.

What He Has to Prove

- He has to prove that he can win routes consistently.

- He must show that he's not just a vertical or fly-route receiver.

- He can use the chemistry he has with Jayden Daniels and build some trust.

- He has to find a way to separate from the young guys trying to take his spot.

- He must prove he can bring something to the team every week, not just occasionally.



Brown is not in a position where he needs to prove that he has the NFL traits to succeed; this team already knows that. What he needs to prove is that he can consistently demonstrate those traits enough to justify a roster spot.

Player 2: S Percy Butler

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler (35) and corner back Marshon Lattimore (23) tackle Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Why He Has the Most to Prove

Butler is in an interesting situation; his roster spot is getting squeezed from two different directions. While he adds plenty of special-teams value, Washington has added more competition in the secondary, which could cloud his roster position.



What He Has to Prove

- He must prove he can handle more sub-package work.

- He has to prove that he can be trusted defensively.

- He must remain one of Washington's better special-teams players.

- He has to beat out younger players looking to take his spot.

- His game-day value is strong enough to justify making the roster.



Butler, to this point in his career, has been the type of special-teams player coaches love, but a deeper secondary changes the roster math. If Washington views him as just a special-teams player, his value drops, and his roster spot becomes more vulnerable. Getting on the field more and proving his value would go a long way.



Player 3: RB Jerome Ford

Browns running back Jerome Ford returns the opening kickoff against the Bengals, Dec 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. | Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why He Has the Most to Prove

You will not find many people who will question whether Jerome Ford can get the job done as an NFL running back. In 57 career games (18 starts), he has 1,432 yards rushing on 340 attempts with 7 touchdowns, while adding 107 receptions for 647 yards and 5 touchdowns receiving. The question with Ford is whether Washington's running back room is big enough for him.



What He Has to Prove

- He brings a different gear to the backfield.

- He can create explosive plays.

- He can hold up in pass protection.

- He can contribute consistently to special teams.

- His role is distinct enough to survive cutdown day.



The issue with the numbers game doesn't always revolve around who the best pure athletes or the most talented players are. If he shows burst in small spaces on the second level and proves he can protect the quarterback on passing downs, his stock rises. If his role overlaps too much with the other backs on the roster, the front office could decide that spot could be better used elsewhere.



The Bubble Is About Role Clarity

The new reality in Washington is that the front office, led by Adam Peters, is not just trying to fill rosters anymore; they're building with purpose. This should tell players on the bubble they're being held to a higher standard, as the previous bar has been raised.



In the end, memories do not protect roster spots. Players who make their value impossible to ignore do.



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.