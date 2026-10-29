Commanders’ Depth Faces Three Games in 12 Days With Their Season on the Line

On Sunday night (November 1), the Washington Commanders host the Philadelphia Eagles; they’ll be playing for the first time in 13 days after a tale of two halves against the 49ers on MNF. The following week, Washington will host the Rams on Sunday, November 8, before they travel to play the Giants on Thursday Night Football on November 12. For those doing the math, that's three games in 12 days, with the New York game coming on the short week.



After the events of the last few weeks, it's understandable to question some things with the staff, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged the task ahead: "We certainly know what's ahead over the next, you know, three games, and all of them in the conference and two of them are in the division. So, um, our focus right now is just on Philadelphia now," Quinn said.

Date Opponent Location Sunday, Nov. 1 Eagles Northwest Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8 Rams Northwest Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12 Giants MetLife Stadium

Returning Defenders Need Defined Roles

That starts with the defensive line. Daron Payne played 53 of Washington’s 62 defensive snaps against San Francisco, while Shy Tuttle played 28 and Tim Settle played 25. Javon Kinlaw added 27, and if he can’t go against Philadelphia, somebody has to take on that work. Quinn and Daronte Jones need a rotation that gives Payne dependable relief, especially with a short week waiting at the end of this stretch. Washington needs to know what it can get from the rest of that group.



With Jer'Zhan Newton's 21-day window open, he'll be an option again once he's activated. Newton and Charles Omenihu were limited in Wednesday's practice, while Javon Kinlaw remained sidelined with his knee. Newton and Omenihu could give the defensive front a boost, especially Omenihu, who can play inside and on the edge.



One name to watch for usage moving forward is Trey Amos. Against the Niners, Washington played Amik Robertson 62 snaps, while Amos and Rasul Douglas both had 36. It'll be interesting to see whether that number jumps or drops, with Douglas playing fairly well lately.



With Terry McLaurin out for the season, a lingering question of who gets his targets now remains unanswered. According to Quinn's comments on Monday: "Antonio [Williams] is one that you'd see getting more targets to go." That's probably true, but with Stefon Diggs and Treylon Burks in the mix, and Van Jefferson just signed to the active roster, the receiving room still looks pretty crowded.

DL ramming into a tackling dummy as ADL coach Darryl Tapp SCREAMS in their ear.



Johnny Newton is the second player pic.twitter.com/eF0yk4hjGq — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 29, 2026

Hughes’ View: Set the Roles Before the Short Week

I’d get the rotation going early against Philadelphia. If Newton is activated, give him a defined role up front, and keep Douglas involved as Amos works back in. On offense, I’d give Williams planned opportunities from the opening drive and use this week to get the other receivers comfortable with their assignments. Quinn has options. He and his staff have had the bye to settle those roles and get the groups working together, and at 1-4-1, Washington has little room for another loss Sunday.



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