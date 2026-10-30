Predicting the Commanders Trade Return if They Move Daron Payne

Despite having secured just one win entering Week 8, the Washington Commanders haven't yet revealed their hand regarding their season's intentions. Emerging from the bye and surrounded by an NFC East that refuses to impress, hope remains that they may yet make something of their 1-4-1 record.

However, with one of those underperforming division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, standing in the Commanders' way this weekend, plenty of paths forward will start looking a lot more desirable in the event of yet another loss. Head coach Dan Quinn will inch closer to dead-man-walking status while everyone else considers selling any worthwhile parts before the November 10 trade deadline, an alternative that's already produced one particularly popular outgoing candidate: Daron Payne.

The longtime Commander has long been floated as a name to watch come swap season because his contract is expiring, and the former Pro Bowler carries a $27.95 million salary cap hit in the final year of his generally productive four-year deal. He offers some value with relative expendability, though a few other trades earlier this week appear to be setting the defensive tackle market before the Commanders took their official bite at the apple.

Colts trading DT DeForest Buckner to the 49ers for a 2027 4th-round pick. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/E6uIrvl7hR — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2026

DeForest Buckner, the former Colt who terrorized the Commanders all the way back in Week 4, was dealt back to the San Francisco 49ers for an upcoming fourth-round pick. That was practically a bargain for the admittedly aging All-Pro tackle, and not nearly as much as the first-rounders that the Chicago Bears coughed up for the superior Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans.

That second exchange had to spell some excitement for Washington's brass, who aren't armed with quite as shiny an asset to offer. Payne's been solid, recording 38 career sacks, including 22.5 over the four seasons before 2026, remaining one of the more productive tacklers for loss among positional peers despite the subtle slowing he's endured in creeping deeper into his late-20s. He can hold up as a run-stopper, even if the pass-rushing won't wow anyone.

It'll help Washington's case that Payne isn't alone on defense. Johnny Newton

has opened his 21-day practice window, giving the Commanders a potential midseason reinforcement along the defensive interior. That would provide more depth around Sonny Styles, Frankie Luvu, and the hungry edge rushers.

Unfortunately for Washington, Simmons isn't on a winding-down agreement like Payne or Buckner, a distinction that helps explain Tennessee's much larger return. Buckner's fourth-round price offers a more useful comparison, though his stronger track record as a pass rusher makes a fifth-round pick the more realistic prediction for Payne, with a fourth possible if a contender is willing to pay a premium. Whether that's enough for Washington to part with one of its longest-tenured defenders is another question. A more ambitious scenario would involve a package involving Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The former first-round pick is still young and has an established connection with Jayden Daniels, but there's no indication Jacksonville has offered him in a deal for Payne. The Jaguars have emerged as a potential destination for the veteran defensive tackle, although fitting his remaining salary under the cap could require some financial maneuvering.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville may be growing more willing to move on from Thomas after the steep decline he's seen since his electrifying rookie campaign two years ago. He doesn't convert on his targets nearly as often as he used to, totaling three receiving touchdowns across the 2025 and 2026 seasons and rapidly heading toward the Marvin Harrison Jr. midseason dumping path rather than recapturing anything resembling that early intrigue.

Washington fans may not say no to a reclamation project with a proven track record alongside their franchise quarterback, especially given their own wide receiver question marks after Terry McLaurin's season-ending injury in the Commanders' most recent game. He, along with a day-three pick, could be what Payne's team has in mind if they opt to make the competitive move while keeping their eyes on the future.

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