Commanders Expect Three Players Back at Practice, but Javon Kinlaw Needs More Time

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn delivered three pieces of good injury news and one piece of bad news during Monday's online press conference. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, and receiver Treylon Burks will be returning to practice. Quinn didn't like the bad news any more than anyone else: "Javon Kinlaw is not trending as fast as we had hoped, so he'll continue to work, rehab with his knee."



Omenihu couldn't play against the Giants and 49ers while he's been dealing with groin/ankle issues; getting him back is crucial to a defensive line that's been dealing with some injuries. Kinlaw, meanwhile, will continue rehabbing his knee after Quinn acknowledged he isn't progressing as quickly as the team had hoped.



The news on Burks is good after he left the 49ers game with an injury. With Terry McLaurin out for the season with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, Washington is looking for a spark from somewhere on the roster. Quinn added this little nugget about Stefon Diggs: "Stef is doing well. Workload shouldn't change as much; I think it'll be others that would climb up more."





Quinn also spoke separately with WUSA9 about Washington's self-inflicted mistakes coming out of the bye.

Keep committing pre-snap penalties? Take a seat.



Following the bye week, Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn tells me the Commanders are cracking down on “self-inflicted wounds”



If the mistakes continue, players could find themselves on the bench. pic.twitter.com/jzZ8DW15Nb — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 26, 2026

Getting Mariota back is more about the situation than anything. Washington certainly wasn't planning on needing Athan Kaliakmanis this early; it happened, the world didn't end, although the team still lost. Having Mariota back on the practice field at least gives Washington an experienced option behind Jayden Daniels.



It should also be noted that returning to practice doesn't mean any of these players will suit up on Sunday, although returning is their next step in the process. Quinn also briefly touched on Jacory Croskey-Merritt's situation: "Because of the injuries we've had with his groin, we're going to make sure that this thing is fully healthy and fully strong to be able to really get going."



Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.