Commanders vs. Eagles Weather Forecast for Sunday Night Football

The Washington Commanders return from their bye Sunday night to host the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium, and fans planning to go should bring an extra layer. The forecast calls for very little wind and a low chance of rain, but temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s during the game.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 1, in Landover, Maryland, with Washington looking for its second win of the season.

Commanders-Eagles Weather Forecast at Kickoff

According to the National Weather Service’s hourly forecast for Landover, temperatures should be around 51 degrees at 8 p.m., just ahead of kickoff, with a southeast wind around 1 mph. Rain chances are listed at 0% throughout the expected game window.



Forecast checked Saturday, Oct. 31. The following times are for Sunday, Nov. 1, in Eastern Standard Time.

Time Temperature Rain Chance Sustained Wind 8 p.m. — near kickoff 51°F 0% SE 1 mph 9 p.m. 49°F 0% Calm 10 p.m. 48°F 0% Calm 11 p.m. 47°F 0% Calm

The table accounts for Sunday morning’s clock change to Eastern Standard Time.

How the Weather Could Affect Commanders vs. Eagles

With so little wind in the forecast, Jayden Daniels shouldn't have to make big adjustments when Washington wants to throw downfield. David Blough will still have to find what works against Philadelphia's defense, but the current outlook gives him little reason to build the passing plan around the weather.



Drew Stevens should also have a fairly calm evening from a weather standpoint. Washington will get a better feel for his range during warmups, but there isn't much wind in the forecast to add another complication to longer field-goal attempts.

Northwest Stadium Weather for Fans

The Commanders’ gameday guide lists parking lots opening at 4 p.m., Legends Plaza at 5 p.m. and stadium gates at 6 p.m. Anyone planning to tailgate could be spending several hours outside before the game even begins.



Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the 60s, so fans arriving early should bring something warmer to put on later. A jacket or sweatshirt over a lighter layer makes sense if you're planning to stay through the final whistle, with the forecast dropping into the upper 40s late in the game.



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