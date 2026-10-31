How to Watch Commanders vs. Eagles: TV Channel, Start Time, Streaming, and Radio

The Washington Commanders get another shot at the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night, seven weeks after their season began with a two-point loss in Philadelphia. This time, the rematch comes at Northwest Stadium with Washington returning from its bye at 1-4-1 and the Eagles sitting at 2-5.



A lot has changed since Philadelphia's 24-22 win in Week 1. The Commanders are now without Terry McLaurin for the season, while the Eagles have Jalen Hurts on injured reserve and will also be without DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks Sunday night. Washington's defensive line took another hit Friday when Daron Payne joined Javon Kinlaw among the players ruled out.



Here is everything you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the Commanders' Week 8 matchup against the Eagles.

In This Article

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

TV: NBC

threads of the week pic.twitter.com/dC0Wi8ZS73 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 30, 2026

Washington is 46-42-3 all-time at home against Philadelphia.

This will be the fifth time the Commanders and Eagles have met on Sunday Night Football, with the teams splitting the previous four.

Philadelphia won the first meeting this season, 24-22, after stopping Washington's two-point conversion attempt with just over a minute remaining.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Eagles

NBC will carry Sunday's game nationally as part of Sunday Night Football.



Play-by-play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline: Melissa Stark



The game will also be available in Spanish on Universo.

How to Stream Commanders vs. Eagles

Fans can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock subscription. Live TV streaming services that include a local NBC affiliate also provide access through eligible plans.



NFL+ subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets through the NFL app.



NFL Sunday Ticket does not include Sunday Night Football. That subscription covers out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.



For fans watching in the United Kingdom, the game will air on Sky Sports NFL. NFL Game Pass International on DAZN also carries games outside the United States, subject to availability and local broadcast restrictions.

How to Listen to Commanders vs. Eagles

Washington's radio broadcast will be available on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) and throughout the Commanders Radio Network.



Play-by-play: Bram Weinstein

Analyst: London Fletcher

Sideline: Logan Paulsen

Fans can also listen through the iHeartRadio app. The Commanders' Spanish-language broadcast features Moises Linares and Juan Romero and is also available through iHeartRadio.



The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and can be heard through the Commanders app. NFL+ subscribers also have access to live game audio across supported devices.

Commanders vs. Eagles Final Injury Report

Washington OUT

DT Javon Kinlaw — knee

DT Daron Payne — foot

DT Jer'Zhan Newton — pectoral

Payne was initially listed as questionable Friday before being ruled out. NFL.com reported Saturday that he suffered a season-ending Jones fracture in his foot during Friday's practice.

Washington QUESTIONABLE

TE John Bates — shoulder

WR Treylon Burks — foot

Newton was downgraded to out Saturday and will remain on injured reserve for Sunday's game. Washington also elevated defensive tackle Byron Cowart from the practice squad, adding depth with Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw already ruled out.



Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Stefon Diggs and Charles Omenihu finished the week without game designations.

Philadelphia OUT

LB Jihaad Campbell — hamstring/quad

WR Britain Covey — knee

CB Jonathan Jones — hamstring

WR DeVonta Smith — hamstring

WR Dontayvion Wicks — ankle

Running back Saquon Barkley was limited Friday after missing the first two practices of the week with hamstring and back injuries, but he carries no game designation and is cleared to play.

Sunday night's rematch gives Washington another chance against the team that handed it a two-point loss in the season opener. The Commanders will have the home-field advantage this time, but they'll also have to face Philadelphia without several key players on both sides of the ball.



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