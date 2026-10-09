The Washington Commanders have an old friend coming to town this week as the New York Football Giants will travel to Northwest Stadium on Sunday. Waiting for them there, the Giants will find a defense that is much improved over last year's version. Jameis Winston will find it harder to beat than the one he faced in Arizona in Week 4, which intercepted him twice and sacked him four times.



Winston still produced 250 yards and three touchdown passes in New York's 36-24 win over the Cardinals. Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones was asked about Winston's tendency to turn the ball over: "Well, that same guy is also prone to making big plays," Jones said, adding, "He can also put four or five touchdowns on you in a heartbeat."



Winston is an old bird among a league of younglings, but he showed last weekend he still has some of that gunslinger mentality, going 18-of-29 for 250 yards and tossing three touchdowns and two interceptions; it brought back memories of his 30/30 season of 2019 in Tampa Bay. I couldn't get much out of his film in the Tennessee game; the matchup was played during a nor'easter, and the weather was a major factor. One constant: teams were able to get at him, as he was sacked seven times across his two starts.

Washington blitzes 44% of the time



2nd-most in NFL



Jameis Winston when blitzed this season:



36.8 passer rating (28th)

9 of 18 (50% comp)

3.9 yards per attempt



When pressured?



8 of 24 with 2 INTshttps://t.co/SnRJmlGXDa — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 8, 2026

Isaiah Likely Tests Washington’s Tight End Coverage

In his two starts, Winston has targeted TE Isaiah Likely the most (17); Likely caught seven of those for 66 yards last weekend, leading the Giants in receptions against Arizona. With opposing tight ends acting like a thorn in the franchise's side for what seems like forever, Likely is the name to watch on Sunday, especially if Malik Nabers doesn't play (he was limited Thursday). Nabers has done well with Winston, catching 11 passes (13 targets) for 138 yards and a touchdown.



Winston isn't afraid to throw downfield, and he's had some success lately. Against Arizona, he cashed in on several chunk plays, including a 40-yarder to Malachi Fields and two plays of 25+ to Nabers, who caught six for 112 yards and a touchdown. Winston is constantly working to get better: "I've got to do a better job of making sure our best players are touching the ball consistently," Winston said.



Daronte Jones is focused on Likely and stopping TEs in the red zone: "Continue to point it out to the players, make the corrections, show the awareness of where certain players are, certain looks, and got to be dialed in," Jones said. "You got to understand the situation of the game and how they’re going to attack and what we’ve put on tape. And so, you know, it’s a copycat league, and so once you put something on tape, you got to take it off. And so, that’s been the focus."

Every play of Jameis Winston v. Cardinals



18/29 250 yards 3 TD 2 INT

4 Sacks pic.twitter.com/VJT9k9Q4hp — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) October 5, 2026

Hughes’ View: Make Winston’s Mistakes Count

Washington has to find a way to get after Winston, who is susceptible to the pass rush and makes mistakes often. If they don't, Winston could have a field day with the weapons New York brings to the table. Isaiah Likely is a nightmare in the red zone, and Washington is a train wreck trying to stop tight ends in that section of the field. The Commanders must find a way to eliminate the chance of it happening altogether, since stopping it seems futile.



I'd show Winston pressure, then bring four and drop an apparent blitzer into a passing lane. Give him a different picture after the snap, when he has less time to sort it out. With Likely getting that much attention, Washington should crowd his throwing windows and make Winston find another answer. If the front can generate pressure without extra help, Jones can keep a safety over Nabers instead of leaving his corner on an island. The idea is to tempt Winston into a throw that looks better before the snap than it does after it. That's an opportunity to turn his aggressive approach into a possession for Washington.



The Commanders can't assume an interception means they've figured out Winston. He'll throw the next one like the last one never happened, and Jones knows it. The Commanders have to keep getting after him without losing their assignments behind the rush. Otherwise, the same quarterback they just picked off could come right back and put six on the board.



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