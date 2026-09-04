Fast, Physical and Joyful: Inside Daronte Jones’ Vision for Commanders Defense

The Washington Commanders spent the entire offseason program and training camp laying the groundwork for a new defensive identity under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Along the way, the staff has consistently emphasized speed, physicality, disguise, and attacking the football. Those are all things we've grown accustomed to hearing, but safety Jeremy Reaves recently sat down with Commanders On SI and added another word that helps explain what Jones wants the unit to become long-term — joyful. Commanders HC Dan Quinn has praised Reaves' communication ability, calling it "elite," and praised his understanding of Jones' defense during camp. Reaves described the personality Jones is trying to build into the defense: "He wants fast. He wants physical," Reaves said. "He wants joy at the end of the day. That’s his makeup."



Fast and physical can be considered buzzwords because they come up so often in conversations about pretty much any NFL defense, but Reaves included joy, which is a bit different and shows another layer of Jones' vision for Washington.



"He’s a very intelligent dude, very passionate guy. He loves ball, and he loves to teach football. The guys that are out there will love ball and will love to learn, and love to, you know, celebrate each other, not just themselves. That’s the genetic makeup of him." Clearly, the desired identity Jones wants goes far beyond how the team plays physically; it focuses on how each player communicates and responds to the others.



Communication fuels Jones' system, especially considering the constant push to disguise the intentions before each snap. "You’ve got to see things before they happen. You’ve got to alert somebody else to see things before they happen," Reaves said. "I think being a great—an elite—communicator is just being a great teammate. Understanding that if I see something, I say something, and I might help somebody else out in their job." Jones' larger vision is nearly a perfect fit for players who process quickly and communicate well, since a defense cannot play fast or disguise effectively if 11 defenders are processing the same situation differently.

Commanders Are Training Themselves to Hunt the Football

Another major offseason emphasis for Washington has been creating more takeaways. Rather than waiting for those opportunities, Reaves explained that the Commanders are trying to make attacking the football automatic. "We've programmed the subconscious to always think about the ball," Reaves said. "We work drills every day, and we work things every day to where even if the whistle's blown, right, we're still punching at the ball. You never know when the ball is going to come out."



That repetition is designed to make defenders recognize the vulnerable moments an offensive player presents without having to stop and think about it. "Just always training your mind to go after it because there are vulnerable positions when the offense does have the ball, and we have to maximize those opportunities to take it off of them."



The approach fits directly into the fast and physical part of Jones' identity. Playing aggressively is one thing, but doing it with purpose gives Washington a chance to turn tackles into game-changing possessions.

Joy Could Matter When Things Get Difficult

The "joy" part may sound less important than speed, physicality, or takeaways, but Reaves sees the relationships behind it as something that can matter when games get tight. "So many people get caught up in scheme and what's being called," Reaves said. "I think teams that do well later in games and later in the seasons, they bond the best."



Football rarely unfolds exactly the way it looks on a whiteboard. Calls break down, players lose individual matchups, and teams eventually find themselves in situations where execution depends as much on trust as anything else. "The game isn't based off perfect," Reaves said. "We make it come to life. It lives with us, and it dies with us. That's just how it works as the players."



That is part of what Washington has been trying to build throughout camp. Reaves pointed to tired bodies, mental fatigue, and difficult practices as opportunities to learn whether the player next to you is still willing to empty the tank when everyone is hurting. "You know the guy next to you is about to go all out for you because you need him and vice versa; he needs you," Reaves said. "And so that's what we're forging now. That's what training camp is all about."

Great shot here of Jeremy Reaves and Kamren Curl communicating pre-snap. With no hesitation snuffing it out. Great awareness by Reaves. Great tackle by Curl. Great TEAM-work #PicturePerfect #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/0eK5hpYn1D — The Real Telly (@DCdude202) November 27, 2020

Jones' defense will ultimately be judged by what happens once the regular season begins. The disguises have to fool NFL quarterbacks, the constant work on the football has to turn into actual takeaways, and the communication has to hold up when the game speeds up.



But Reaves' description gives a clearer picture of what Washington is trying to become. Fast and physical may be the familiar parts of the equation. If Jones gets the rest of it right, the Commanders also want to be a defense that communicates, attacks the football, and genuinely enjoys watching the player beside them make the play.

Bijan Robinson reached a top speed of 21.85 mph on his 69-yard reception, the fastest speed of his career.



Jeremy Reaves reached 22.62 mph to make the tackle and save a TD, the sixth-fastest speed on a tackle since 2017.#WASvsATL | #DirtyBirdspic.twitter.com/YIYEsXFZhI — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 28, 2025

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