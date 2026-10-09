Commanders Rule Out Six Players, Leave Major Terry McLaurin Question Unanswered

The Washington Commanders will enter Sunday's game without six players: WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring), Marcus Mariota (knee), Percy Butler (hamstring), Nick Cross (illness), Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle), and Tyler Owens (hamstring) will all be out after missing Friday's practice. Diggs is obviously the biggest name on the list, but four defensive players, including three safeties, will be out against the Giants.



Since the first injury report came out on Wednesday, everyone has been worried that both Diggs and Terry McLaurin would miss this week's game. McLaurin is now officially listed as questionable after returning to limited participation in practice Friday. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn stopped short of confirming McLaurin would play Sunday when he spoke Friday afternoon: "Terry, I thought, looked really good today." Quinn added that the team would decide on McLaurin closer to game time.



The Commanders will get Jayden Daniels, Sam Cosmi, and Rachaad White back this week. Daniels was a full participant in practice every day, clearing the checkpoint Quinn established last week. Cosmi started the week limited on Wednesday, but was a full go both Thursday and Friday; White was limited all three days but had no game designation on the final report.



The final report listed four Commanders as questionable: McLaurin, Trey Amos (ankle), Jeremy McNichols (quad), and Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad). Of the four, McLaurin is the only player currently on the active roster: the other three had their 21-day practice windows open early this week and would need to be activated first.



Friday brought the most encouraging injury news, with Nick Allegretti moving from not practicing to being a full go on Friday. Frankie Luvu, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Chig Okonkwo improved from limited to full. Sonny Styles, Ben Sinnott, Treylon Burks, Javon Kinlaw, Fabian Moreau, and Jeremy Reaves all finished the week as full participants.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Week 5 | Washington Commanders