Commanders-Giants Weather Forecast Brings Another Challenge for Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders are getting Jayden Daniels back under center Sunday against the New York Giants, but the weather won't make his return any easier. Rain is expected in Landover, Maryland, several hours before the 1 p.m. kickoff at Northwest Stadium, and Daniels will be playing with a brace on his left elbow after missing the last two games. That's already going to take some getting used to without adding a wet football to the mix.

Commanders-Giants Rain Forecast

According to the National Weather Service's hourly forecast, rain from the remnants of Hurricane Isaias becomes likely around 3 a.m. Sunday, with the chance climbing to 91% by 11 a.m. Fans planning to get to Northwest Stadium early for tailgating should probably expect to get wet, and the players could be dealing with the same conditions during pregame warmups.



The chances improve somewhat as the afternoon goes on, but with a 66% chance of rain still in the forecast at 4 p.m., there's little reason to expect everything to clear up by halftime. That doesn't necessarily mean it's going to pour for four straight quarters, since the hourly forecast doesn't tell us how heavy the rain will be or whether there will be breaks along the way, but both teams should probably prepare for a wet afternoon.

We've updated our forecast for Hurricane Isaias's remnants, arriving in the DC area tonight.



Rainfall totals have ticked upward, and there's a risk of strong tstorms and perhaps an isolated tornado Sunday afternoon or evening.



The latest on timing, rainfall amounts and storm… pic.twitter.com/GN6EDWaDyF — Capital Weather (@capitalweather) October 10, 2026

How the Weather Could Affect Commanders vs. Giants

Daniels has been working his way back from a dislocated elbow, and one thing that stood out during practice this week was how uncomfortable he appeared at times while handing the football off with the brace on his left arm. It's one thing to work through that during practice when the weather isn't a factor, but Sunday could present a much different situation if the football is wet. Washington needs to make sure the exchanges between Daniels and the running backs are clean, because the last thing this offense needs is to give New York extra opportunities because of something as simple as a botched handoff.



The rain isn't the only concern, either. East winds are expected to be around 14 mph at kickoff, with gusts up to 28 mph, which could affect how Daniels and Giants quarterback Jameis Winston approach throwing the ball downfield. Neither quarterback can completely ignore the wind, especially when trying to connect on deeper throws, and there's a good chance both offenses will have to account for it at some point.



Kicking could become an issue as well, and not just because of the wind. Getting the snap down and making a clean hold are going to be important if the rain is still coming down, while the kickers will also have to worry about their footing on longer field-goal attempts. A good kick doesn't mean much if the plant foot slips before contact.



Then there's Washington's defense, which hasn't exactly done a great job finishing tackles through the first four games. Wet conditions aren't going to help a unit that has already struggled in that area, particularly if defenders aren't staying under control when closing on ball carriers. We've already seen too many short gains turn into bigger plays because Washington couldn't finish a tackle, and a slippery field could make that problem even worse against New York.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels works in practice as he gets ready for Week 5 against the New York Giants. | Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

Northwest Stadium Weather for Fans

Anyone planning to attend Sunday's game should probably have rain gear ready before leaving home, especially if tailgating is part of the plan. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s throughout the afternoon, which isn't particularly cold for October, but spending several hours sitting in the rain with winds gusting close to 30 mph isn't going to be particularly comfortable, either.



A poncho or rain jacket makes the most sense since umbrellas are prohibited inside Northwest Stadium. The hourly forecast also shows a slight chance of thunderstorms around 5 p.m.,

so fans should keep an eye on the latest conditions before heading home.



The forecast could change before kickoff, but right now it looks like the Commanders and Giants could be dealing with the weather for much of the afternoon. For Daniels, that means his first game back could come with another challenge beyond simply getting comfortable playing with the brace.



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