We want to hear from you! Each week, we invite you, the Burgundy and Gold faithful, to send in your Washington Commanders questions about everything going on in Ashburn/Landover. We want to make sure everyone gets a chance to have their take heard in the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag, so we'll answer questions on either Monday or Friday, depending on the volume of responses each week.



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Jayden Daniels delivered the finish Washington needed against the Giants, but his first two interceptions of the season nearly changed the outcome. This week’s mailbag looks at those throws and whether Nick Allegretti should stay at center if Lucas Patrick is cleared for the Bengals game.

Hey Phil, Jayden came through at the end against the Giants, but those two picks had me thinking we were done. He hadn’t thrown one all season. Was that just a bad few minutes, or did you see something that could be a problem against Cincinnati?

Question from Yannick B. via email



The first interception came with 5:28 left in the 4th quarter on a pass that Jayden Daniels put on Chig Okonkwo's inside shoulder. The ball should have gone to the other shoulder on the outside, where only Okonkwo could get it. Jevon Holland made a great play, but the truth is it was bad ball placement in the heat of the moment. Those are the types of plays you want to see your quarterback take chances on, though; he did what you want, just not the outcome the team needed.

Jevon Holland Picks Off Jayden Daniels In A Huge Moment.



He Read It The Whole Way And Jumped Right In Front Of It.



This Was A Great Defensive Play.



Definitely Not A Great Ball From Daniels, Though.



He Can't Throw That One In A Spot Like This.



Giants Defense Comes Up Big. pic.twitter.com/mAfEYGLKm4 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 13, 2026

The second interception came on a pass that should never have been thrown, with Daniels trying to force it to Okonkwo after Okonkwo appeared to cut his route a bit short. Giants safety Ar'Darius Washington jumped the route altogether and grabbed New York's second interception in little over three minutes. The play appeared to be partly Okonkwo's fault for not cutting back across the middle on a double move, but mainly on Daniels for throwing it with the defender playing back. Maybe he missed the defender purposely playing off. I don’t see two interceptions as a trend, but that second throw is the one he can’t repeat against Cincinnati.

Ar’Darius Washington picks off Jayden Daniels.



The Giants get another massive takeaway. pic.twitter.com/khx25ncZOE — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) November 13, 2026

Phil, Nick Allegretti looked a lot steadier at center against the Giants than I expected. If Lucas Patrick clears concussion protocol before Monday, would you put him right back in, or has Allegretti earned another start? I’d hate to see them change things up in front of Jayden if what they have is working.

Question from Greg M. on Facebook



Greg, you sir have the million-dollar question. I believe the staff would wholeheartedly love to live in a world where Nick Allegretti is the starter for the rest of the year. That was their plan coming out of the offseason. Patrick’s arrival gave them another option that didn't include throwing rookie Matt Gulbin to the wolves before he was ready. That said, I think you stick with what works, and the offensive line did well with Allegretti in the lineup last weekend. There is always a chance the staff will view Allegretti as being more valuable as a plug-in if needed, but Patrick has experience at both guard positions and can work that role as well.



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