Commanders News: Washington Gets Roster Help, but One Move Stands Out | Burgundy Roundup
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The Washington Commanders weren't finished making roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Saturday brought some help back to the defensive line, another option at receiver, and two players who won't be available after all. New York also made a few moves of its own, while Washington still has some problems to figure out before kickoff.
Commanders Make Several Roster Moves Before Giants Game
The Commanders announced several roster moves Saturday, beginning with the activation of defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. from the Reserve/PUP list. Wise was also removed from the injury report, giving Washington another defensive lineman to work with against New York. Linebacker Austin Keys was signed to the active roster, while safety Darren Hall and receiver Van Jefferson were elevated from the practice squad.
Jefferson's elevation is particularly interesting with Stefon Diggs already ruled out and Terry McLaurin questionable with a hamstring injury. Washington also downgraded cornerback Trey Amos and running back Jeremy McNichols to OUT, ending any possibility of either making his return Sunday.
Giants Place Chauncey Golston on Injured Reserve
New York had some roster business of its own, placing defensive lineman Chauncey Golston on injured reserve with a neck injury. Golston had already been ruled out against Washington, but the move means the Giants will be without him beyond Sunday. New York also elevated receiver Dalen Cambre and outside linebacker Trace Ford from its practice squad.
Washington Has an Opportunity on Third Down
Here's something worth watching Sunday. Washington's offense ranks 30th in the NFL on third down, converting just 31.6% of its opportunities, while the Giants' defense also ranks 30th, allowing opponents to convert 48.9%.
That's an opportunity the Commanders have to take advantage of, especially with Jayden Daniels returning. His ability to extend plays gives Washington another option, although missing Diggs and potentially McLaurin certainly doesn't make the job any easier.
Penalties Remain a Problem for Washington
Dan Quinn has talked plenty about discipline and execution, but Washington has committed 30 accepted penalties for 224 yards through four games, and the problem hasn't gotten better. The Commanders have repeatedly put themselves in difficult situations with pre-snap mistakes, and doing that against an aggressive Giants defense could make an already difficult offensive situation even worse.
Commanders Prepare for Crucial Catch Game
Sunday's game will also feature the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative, which focuses on cancer awareness and early detection. The Commanders published a story featuring Charles Omenihu, Treylon Burks, and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, with all three discussing how cancer has affected people close to them. It's worth taking a few minutes to read their stories.
Commanders News From the Day
The Giants Let Lucas Patrick Go. Now Washington Is Counting on Him — Commanders Daily
To understand how important Lucas Patrick is now, you have to understand that the Washington Commanders spent the entire offseason trying to convince anyone who asked that Nick Allegretti was the team's center after abruptly releasing Tyler Biadasz. Regardless of the reasoning or whether it was the right move, letting go of their veteran center left the team thinner at a massive position of need. Commanders GM Adam Peters insisted Allegretti was their guy until training camp, when Allegretti went down with a calf strain and stayed out.
Commanders-Giants Weather Forecast Brings Another Challenge for Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders are getting Jayden Daniels back under center Sunday against the New York Giants, but the weather won't make his return any easier. Rain is expected in Landover, Maryland, several hours before the 1 p.m. kickoff at Northwest Stadium, and Daniels will be playing with a brace on his left elbow after missing the last two games. That's already going to take some getting used to without adding a wet football to the mix.
10 Commanders Quotes That Define Washington Entering Week 5 vs. Giants
8. Daronte Jones — Mike Sainristil’s reduced role wasn't just about performance
“Mike’s a pro. Mike has been a pro with that. Going into the game plan last week was a little different. It was more so, it wasn’t like keeping him off. We went from a regular personnel, so our true three linebackers against their 11 personnel on the early downs, and then when they got to got-to situations, we went to Big Nickel, which is where Mikey came onto the field. They just were in that 11 personnel early down more than that, and that’s where Kain Medrano was there on those situations. But Mikey as a whole, he understands his consistency and just doing the routine things routinely. He’s working on that day in, day out, and he has a great attitude towards that approach.”
Where in the world are the Washington Commanders’ tight ends? Hogs Haven
Is David Blough not utilizing his tight ends enough? There were several articles written during the offseason hypothesizing that Blough would mirror Ben Johnson’s offense and use heavier personnel; with 12 and 13 looks, in fact, I wrote one of them. Most thought we would see a mix in the neighborhood of 60% 12-personnel, 30% 11-personnel and right around 10% use of 13-personnel groupings. Were we all wrong?
Commanders vs. Giants: What to watch as Jayden Daniels returns
Key Takeaways
- Jayden Daniels is back in the lineup after missing the previous two games with a left elbow injury.
- Washington enters Week 5 at 1-3 but has won four straight against the Giants.
- New York is 3-1 and leads the NFC East entering Sunday’s matchup.
- The Giants have forced eight takeaways through four games, including six interceptions.
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt needs 38 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for his career.
- Croskey-Merritt ran for 96 yards and a touchdown in his last game against New York.
- Terry McLaurin is questionable with a hamstring injury.
- Jaylin Lane is unavailable after being placed on injured reserve.
- Taylor Heinicke returns as Washington’s Legend of the Game.
- A win would give Washington five straight victories over New York and three straight home wins in the series for the first time since the 1980s.
Sam Cosmi's welcome return abruptly ends Commanders' flawed experiment
Cosmi has long been one of Washington's best and most underrated players, but he hasn't been consistently available for the past two seasons. He tore his ACL during the Commanders' divisional playoff game against the Detroit Lions in January of 2025, which cost him much of the following campaign.
Podcasts
Five Thoughts on the Giants Game | John Keim Report
Giant week - Last Man Standig
Commanders insider Ben Standig is here to make sense of Washington releasing rookie RB Kaytron Allen, a very lengthy injury report, and Sunday's NFC East battle. The Associated Press' Steve Whyno joined for the latest on the 3-1 Giants, the Jameis Winston roller coaster, how John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen are meshing, and what it's like covering an NFL team in New York versus Washington.
Interviews
The HTTR4LIFE Mailbag
Don't forget to send your mailbag questions to: hailbng+si@gmail.com
Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone