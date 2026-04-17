Commanders Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien to Represent Washington on the NFL Draft Stage

The NFL Draft is finally upon us, and it will soon be time to say goodbye to all the draft rumors and mock drafts.

The talk of the town for the Washington Commanders has been what they will do with the seventh overall pick in the draft, but it's important to also focus on who they select the rest of the draft.

Days 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft are just as important as Day 1, and no one knows that more so than former Commander quarterback Mark Rypien.

Rypien, who was selected in the sixth round by the Commanders back in 1986, became a legend in Washington and will now get the opportunity to represent the franchise at the 2026 NFL Draft after being officially named as one of the participants to announce one of the Commanders' picks on either Day 2 or 3.

The NFL players who will announce the selections at the 2026 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/ETxHro3RNy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2026

A True Commander

Rypien was selected 146th overall out of Washington State University and spent his first two seasons with the franchise on the injured reserve list before taking over as the starting QB in 1988.

Known for elite deep-ball accuracy, Rypien would go on to be named Super Bowl XXVI MVP as Washington defeated the Buffalo Bills, becoming the first foreign-born player to earn the award.

Rypien is most noted for helping lead the best teams in not only franchise history but NFL history in 1991 to a 14-2 record. That same season, he set the franchise record for most passing touchdowns in a game (6) that still stands today.

Following his eight-year stint in Washington after being released by the team in 1994 with the arrival of Norv Turner, Rypien would make stops as a veteran backup QB option with the Cleveland Browns, St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, and Seattle Seahawks before officially retiring from the league.

Rypien was named one of the 90 greatest players in franchise history and is a member of the Commanders' Ring of Fame. He will now have the opportunity to help welcome in another potential late-round pick that will have the pressure to live up to the hype of producing at a high level, even as a selection that usually is thought of as doing so.

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