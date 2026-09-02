Washington’s Edge Rush Is Suddenly a Week 1 Concern — Commanders Daily

With Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson missing practice and Dorance Armstrong suspended, the Commanders' edge depth is a major concern heading into Week 1. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Washington spent much of the offseason rebuilding a pass rush in desperate need of consistent production, only to enter the final stretch before the season with questions surrounding the biggest additions. Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson are still working through rehabilitation from calf and knee injuries, respectively, and were unable to practice again on Tuesday. Add in the fact that Dorance Armstrong is suspended for Week 1's game against Philadelphia, and you start to see the issue facing the Commanders.



Remember, Oweh and Chaisson weren't brought in as rotational depth; these two were expected to take on major roles in Daronte Jones' new scheme. Before the injuries, both consistently wreaked havoc and created pressure during camp, especially during the Miami joint practice session. Now, questions about their health may linger about whether or not they can handle their expected workloads heading into Week 1.



With several days remaining before the opener on September 13, there is no reason to assume either will miss any game action. The concern, of course, is that Washington has started gearing up for Week 1 while both players remain working off to the side, away from the full-speed work with their teammates. Even if they are cleared for Week 1, their overall conditioning and missed practice time could still affect how many actual snaps they see.



On the other hand, if Oweh and Chaisson are limited in Week 1, rookie Joshua Josephs and Javontae Jean-Baptiste will see more reps in the rotation. That means more opportunities to get after the quarterback for two guys who weren't sure what their roles would be heading into training camp. Charles Omenihu is another player who could prove very valuable, as he can move all along the defensive front.



Washington will need all the help it can get against an Eagles offense led by Jalen Hurts, where allowing the quarterback extra time becomes even more dangerous because of what he can create with his legs. One reason the Commanders invested so heavily in rebuilding the edge room was to create pressure without forcing Jones to manufacture it through weekly blitzes. If Oweh and Chaisson are healthy, that plan becomes much easier. If not, Washington may have to lean on players who weren't expected to carry nearly as much responsibility this early in the season.



There is still enough time for both veterans to change the outlook before Week 1, and neither injury should be treated like a guaranteed absence. But with Armstrong already unavailable and Washington's two biggest offseason additions still working off to the side, the edge room has suddenly become one of the biggest positions to watch over the next week and a half.

Odafe Oweh is hard to miss pic.twitter.com/RATM2iT48f — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) July 29, 2026

Four Injured Commanders Revert to IR

Four players who were waived with injury designations during final roster cuts have officially reverted to Washington's injured reserve after going unclaimed on waivers. Linebackers Curtis Jacobs and T.J. Maguranyanga, wide receiver Jacoby Jones, and tight end Quentin Moore will all remain with the organization on IR for the 2026 season.



Because the four players were waived with injury designations, they had to clear waivers before returning to Washington. None were claimed, allowing the Commanders to retain their rights without using spots on the active 53-man roster. Their immediate roster competitions are now over, and all four will spend the season rehabbing with Washington.

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