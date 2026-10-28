Washington reportedly adds former SEC Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Kennard as Philadelphia deals with more injuries ahead of Sunday's NFC East matchup. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Not a whole lot going on outside the team bringing in five players for workouts today: DB D'Anthony Bell, LB Kyle Kennard, LB Jamie Sheriff, DB Malik Spencer, and DB Delarrin Turner-Yell. The Commanders reportedly signed Kyle Kennard to their practice squad, a player they were interested in during last year's draft before being selected in the fourth round. There have been some issues with his health in past years, but he's healthy now. Kennard was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year at South Carolina in 2024 after recording 11.5 sacks.



The Philadelphia Eagles have lost their last five games in a row after starting the season 2-0, and they likely feel their backfield is cursed at the moment. Saquon Barkley returned Monday after missing a couple of games with a hamstring injury and had seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown despite dealing with a back issue that limited his time on the field. His backup, Dameon Pierce, left Monday's game with an injury. After the game, Barkley said, "My hamstring came out great," and he doesn't expect the back issue to keep him out of Sunday's game.



The Giants placed RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury he sustained against the Texans this past weekend, meaning he'll miss a minimum of four games. To fill the spot, the team signed Gregory Desrosiers from the Chargers' practice squad to the active roster as they enter their bye week at 4-2-1 and alone in first place in the NFC East. New York GM Joe Schoen wants everyone to know the Tracy move is temporary: "This won't be something that's going to be long-term -- fortunately," Schoen said.

The @Commanders are signing DE and 2024 SEC DPOY Kyle Kennard to the PS per @BobbyMcRaeII @mcraesports_ The team had interest in Kennard in last years draft. There is tremendous upside with a now healthy Kennard. #NFL #Raisehail — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewisJr) October 27, 2026

Kyle Kennard is a prototype standup edge rusher with the potential to be a star edge defender.



Kennard posted 10 sacks and 39 pressures in 2024. He’s capable of making splash plays to impact the game, but has to become a more consistent pass rusher and run defender.



Day 2 pick. pic.twitter.com/zWUGRekMKf — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 7, 2025

Commanders News From the Day

Washington's bye week did little to change its standing with the national media, leaving the Commanders near the bottom of most rankings ahead of a crucial NFC East matchup.

And anyone would be hard pressed to find a rookie receiver who has had a more successful start to the season than Williams. He is tied for first in catch rate among rookie wide outs with at least 20 targets. PFF has him graded as the second-best receiver in his class (74) with the third-best receiving grade (75.2). He has generated a 96.7 passer rating when targeted -- ninth among rookies -- and 10 first downs, which ranks seventh.

Quinn called the choice between scrambling, moving outside the pocket, and throwing part of “the blessing and the curse” of Daniels’ game. When coverage gives him a chance to make a throw, he wants his quarterback to take it. “When you see a window, like, hey man, this is the time to go let it rip,” Quinn said.

Philly is currently the only team in the NFC East reeling worse than Washington. Dallas entered Week 7 averaging 76 rushing yards a game, then ran for 204 last night in a 38-21 win over the Eagles. Now the question shifts to whether the Commanders can figure out what worked for the Cowboys.

“First off, man, was it awesome to have him back playing,” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said during his Monday press conference. “You got from the time going through the spring, getting himself ready for training camp and then only to be out there for maybe a day or a day and a half or something quick to have a re-injury, that can take a toll on you.”

Podcasts

Episode 1,440 - Dan Quinn doesn't disagree with Kurt Warner's criticism of Jayden Daniels. Deep dive on how true - and fair - it is to say that Daniels isn't being aggressive enough. Do you know what would help? The o-line and run game not being terrible.https://t.co/Ni0qE9u6jT — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 27, 2026

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