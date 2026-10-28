Lucas Patrick’s Sack-Free Start Hasn’t Settled Commanders’ Center Question

The Washington Commanders entered the 2026 season saying they had their center position filled, but they didn't take long to change course when they signed Lucas Patrick on September 16, then turned to him as the starter in Week 3. In his 258 offensive snaps at center, including 169 pass-blocking snaps, he hasn't given up a sack.



Patrick took over at center for the Commanders against Seattle when Nick Allegretti moved to right guard after Sam Cosmi was injured. Patrick was named the starter soon after.

What Lucas Patrick’s First Four Starts Show

Pro Football Focus has him at a grade of 60.9 overall, including a 56.2 pass-blocking grade, which is not the greatest. He's allowed five pressures: three hits and two hurries.

Game Pass-blocking snaps Pass-blocking grade Run-blocking grade Pressures Allowed Week 3: Seattle 35 57.6 60.1 2 Week 4: Colts 44 57.1 73.0 0 Week 5: NYG 39 84.1 54.7 0 Week 6: 49ers 51 35.3 55 3

Source: PFF Premium Stats; 2026 regular season, Weeks 3–6.



He had his best pass-blocking game so far against the New York Giants, the team that cut him in August, earning an 84.1 grade in Week 5. The problem is it fell to 35.3 against the 49ers the very next week. Three of his five pressures came during his largest pass-blocking workload: 51 snaps against San Francisco. PFF grades can reflect a lost block even when the quarterback releases the ball before pressure develops. That's why grades and pressure totals can tell different stories.



His run blocking needs attention, too. PFF gives him a 61.1 grade on 89 run-blocking snaps. His best mark came against Indianapolis at 73.0, followed by 54.7 against the Giants and 55.0 against San Francisco.



Dan Quinn pointed to “more strategy than personnel” when asked Monday about offensive-line adjustments after the bye. He emphasized finishing runs and blocks, including downfield blocking and moving the pile. His answer covered all 11 players, including the tight ends, receivers, and "the quarterback carrying out fakes."

#Commanders C Lucas Patrick in 5 games with the team:



• 93% pass block win rate

• 97 wins out of 104 plays (6th-best among NFL IOL)

• 0 sacks allowed

• 5 total pressures allowed (6th best) pic.twitter.com/bqaoCeSxaX — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) October 25, 2026

Hughes’ View: Washington Still Needs Consistency at Center

PFF lists Patrick 19th among 35 qualified centers overall. That puts his first four starts near the middle of that group. I’d keep working with him, but he needs a steadier level of play in both phases before I’d call the center position "fixed."



Philadelphia is next. A complete performance Sunday would give Washington more confidence in its decision and David Blough one less position to worry about as he tries to get the Commanders' offense moving.



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