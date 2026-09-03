Commanders Mailbag: Should Washington Make Things Easier for Jayden Daniels?

We want to hear from you! Each week, we invite you, the Burgundy and Gold faithful, to send in your Commanders' questions about everything going on in Ashburn/Landover. We want to make sure everyone gets a chance to have their take heard in the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag, so we'll answer questions on either Monday or Friday, depending on the volume of responses each week.



You can send your Washington Commanders questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+mailbag@gmail.com .

With the season just a week away, the football juices are certainly flowing. This week we have two questions in the mailbag. The first comes from YouTube:

Phil, do you think they’ll run more shotgun until they get things figured out? @wilson5000_s via YouTube

That is an interesting question. I would point to what Dan Quinn has said recently about Jayden Daniels running the offense with a huddle and under center. Clearly, they are seeing something different than the rest of us watching film right now. Would running the shotgun help more? That remains to be seen, but the problems we saw in Baltimore shouldn't be present with Nick Allegretti and the rest of the starting offensive line on the field.



Also, keep in mind that the preseason was three games of single-scoop vanilla with no jimmies. Basic and worth nothing to the opposition that is looking for anything to prepare for right now. My opinion is simple: make the game as easy as possible for a player that intelligent without taking away the challenges that will help him grow.



Our last question/statement is from Rob in NY:

And this is why they are a loser organization. Rather than putting some new blood on the practice squad, they continue to carry Julian Good-Jones and Sam Hartman, who they know stink. And instead of trading their 7th-round pick to move up for Tre Smack, they sat and took Kaliakmanis, who will never be anything. Rob NY, NY via email

Rob, I hear you on Julian Good-Jones and Sam Hartman, but remember that Good-Jones took a lion's share of reps in camp and the preseason at the position. If the worst-case scenario were to happen, he could provide experienced depth from the practice squad. Hartman has spent time on the roster, but his tree has borne no fruit, so I join you in not understanding why he stays on the practice squad while fresh blood is out there just waiting to prove themselves in burgundy and gold. Of course, the team could just be filling space with Sam until something better comes along.



As far as trading up for Tre Smack, I cannot imagine the conversation the fanbase would have had if the team traded up for a kicker, no matter how good the kid's leg is. The good thing about that in the aftermath is that Drew Stevens has looked pretty good this summer.



I'd also direct you to the new blood on the practice squad this year: DT Byron Cowart, RB Craig Reynolds, DL Jeffrey M'ba, WR Jaden Bradley, RB Robert Henry Jr., LT Esa Pole, CB Fred Davis II, OLB D.J. Johnson, TE Joshua Simon, TE Jack Westover, CB Isaac Yiadom, and CB Terrell Smith.

Don't be scared to send your questions to the Commanders Mailbag via any social media outlet. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

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