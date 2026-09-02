Dan Quinn Says Jayden Daniels Is Ready After 500-Snap Training Camp

Jayden Daniels has the unusual distinction of having a heavy training camp workload despite not playing very much in the preseason. Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed Monday that Daniels had taken more than 500 snaps during camp, which Quinn said was nearly half a season's worth of work.



Quinn added that the volume mattered even more this year as Daniels learned new offensive coordinator David Blough's system and had developed timing with Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and Chig Okonkwo. "And I love Jayden's readiness. We took over 500 snaps in this training camp," Quinn said. "That's almost like a half-season's worth of reps, and his timing with Stef and Terry is invaluable with a new system, so to put that kind of work in. He's elite with the ball in his hand. He's been decisive in this system."



More than the actual number of snaps Daniels accumulated, Quinn's confidence is based on Daniels' command, decisiveness, and ball placement. "Yeah, I feel his command in a lot of ways. You've always felt Jayden's presence, playmaking ability, and being on the defensive side against him in practice; it's incredibly difficult. He gets outside the pocket; he can use his legs; he can throw on the run," said Quinn. "But I would say the decisiveness that he has, the location that he puts the ball in for the receivers, he makes it incredibly difficult to go against. So, having all the extra time with the receivers, the tight ends, you see those dividends paying forward. So, it's been excellent for him. New system, but his call, his command, his ability to get in and out of things, it's impressive."



Limited play in preseason play doesn't mean the team limited his overall preparation. In fact, the team poured it on Daniels as much as possible. Those 500 practice snaps had Daniels working repeatedly against Washington's defense, including tons of different pressure-package looks.

Mastering David Blough's System Ahead of Week 1

Daniels' development within Blough's system seems to be going very well. Quinn believes that his ability to make quick decisions has sharpened, and that working on timing with Washington's receivers is the area he's benefited most from this summer. After more than 500 training-camp snaps in a new system, Washington believes Daniels has gotten the work he needed before the games begin to count.

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