Commanders QB Marcus Mariota Suffers Sprained MCL, Out Rest of Preseason

Washington Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a sprained MCL in Friday night's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. Washington rested 26 players, including Jayden Daniels, in the first preseason matchup that Mariota started, but he only played four snaps before the injury forced him out.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a sprained MCL that is now likely to sideline him for the remainder of the preseason, per sources. pic.twitter.com/e7P01GaN8w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2026

On the play before Mariota exited the game, he completed a 22-yard pass to Dyami Brown, took a hit and went down as he released the ball, stayed in the game, then motioned that he needed to come out without contact after handing the ball to Kaytron Allen on the next play. Mariota walked off under his own power, entered the medical tent, and eventually went back to the locker room.



After Friday's game, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had no diagnosis but said he expected more information when he spoke to the media again on Sunday. That information has now been given, as the expectation is that Mariota will miss the rest of the preseason. The report says nothing about missing regular-season games.



With Mariota out against Detroit and Baltimore, that means we can expect large doses of Sam Hartman and rookie Athan Kaliakmanis in the next two contests. This has been a quiet competition behind Daniels for a couple of weeks at training camp.



The backup quarterback position in Washington has carried some weight recently. Mariota participated in 11 games in 2025, making eight starts while Daniels dealt with injuries. In those 11 appearances, Mariota threw for 1,695 yards and had 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Now that Mariota's preseason availability appears settled, Washington still needs to learn whether his recovery keeps him on schedule to be available behind Daniels when the regular season begins.

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